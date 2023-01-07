ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bella Rose

Relationships with selfish partners

A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
psychologytoday.com

The Key to Good Intimacy

Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
The List

The Difference Between Secrecy And Privacy When You're In A Relationship

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Navigating the different requirements within a relationship can be challenging. You're different people who come from different backgrounds and upbringings with possibly different ideas of how a relationship should work. If one of you has been in a bad or hurtful relationship in the past, you might be unconsciously bringing hurt and trauma from that into the new dynamic as well.
Rabih Hammoud

When We Judge Others, We Reveal Our Secrets

Woman listening to musicPhoto byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio. Who’s someone you never seem to get along with — that person you try really hard to like? Well, it’s not that you don’t like them, but more that you don’t like what they create in you.
psychologytoday.com

How Does Gratitude Affect Your Relationship Over Time?

Showing and feeling gratitude is not the same. Researchers found that feeling your partner values you has the most positive impact. Depending on the expression's authenticity, feeling appreciated is a powerful means of sustaining a loving connection between partners. “I do little things for him, but I don’t think he...
The Conversation Africa

Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation

When it comes to teaching young children about the world, parents may feel that some topics – like politics and religion – are too tough to broach. Money is another. Parents may not feel like they know how to approach the subject, or worry that they don’t set a good financial example for their kids.

