Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
Opinion: People Need Consistent Reminders That Healthy Relationships Won't Be A Fairytale
When I was younger, I believed in fairy tales. Throughout my childhood, I clung to the belief that when I met that “special someone,” everything would fall into place. I wish I could tell you that I spent my childhood dreaming of a career or traveling the world… but that isn’t the case.
The Difference Between Secrecy And Privacy When You're In A Relationship
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Navigating the different requirements within a relationship can be challenging. You're different people who come from different backgrounds and upbringings with possibly different ideas of how a relationship should work. If one of you has been in a bad or hurtful relationship in the past, you might be unconsciously bringing hurt and trauma from that into the new dynamic as well.
Opinion: Boundaries Must Exist For Fully Healthy Relationships
I talk about boundaries constantly. Whether it’s about my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because I didn’t even know what a boundary was for the first part of my life.
When We Judge Others, We Reveal Our Secrets
Woman listening to musicPhoto byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio. Who’s someone you never seem to get along with — that person you try really hard to like? Well, it’s not that you don’t like them, but more that you don’t like what they create in you.
psychologytoday.com
How Does Gratitude Affect Your Relationship Over Time?
Showing and feeling gratitude is not the same. Researchers found that feeling your partner values you has the most positive impact. Depending on the expression's authenticity, feeling appreciated is a powerful means of sustaining a loving connection between partners. “I do little things for him, but I don’t think he...
Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation
When it comes to teaching young children about the world, parents may feel that some topics – like politics and religion – are too tough to broach. Money is another. Parents may not feel like they know how to approach the subject, or worry that they don’t set a good financial example for their kids.
Woonsocket Call
More Folks Are Feeling Valued In Relationships, Not Disappointed, Thanks To Attract Love and Respect
Now people-pleasers, folks with anxious attachment, women with relationship anxiety, and "nice guys" are inspiring respect and commitment from people they date. In many new relationships, one person is more invested… and more eager to get serious. Most dating experts advise this person to play it cool. They say...
