Oklahoma City, OK

Mother Of Uvalde School Shooter Suspect Released From Jail Following SW OKC Arrest

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting suspect was arrested Wednesday in southwest Oklahoma City.

Her boyfriend accused her of threatening to kill him.

Adriana Reyes, 40, was released at around 2:30 p.m. Friday from the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The 40-year-old woman walked out of jail wearing a mask and a hoodie. Reyes left without a word about what sent her behind bars two days prior.

According to court documents and a report, an argument broke out between Reyes and her boyfriend at their home on the southwest side of the city.

The victim told officers Reyes was moving out and threatened to kill him but did not say how. The victim told police that he was terrified of her and what she might do to him when no one was around or when he was sleeping.

Reyes allegedly told the arresting officer “her son is the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting.”

The victim told officers he wanted to file charges against Reyes. She was arrested and booked into jail on complaints of threatening an act of violence and assault and battery.

Police noted in the report that officers were called to the couple’s home for domestic incidents twice this week.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
