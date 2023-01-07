Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Sabres Can Solve Their Biggest Problem Trading for Ryan O’Reilly
Making the playoffs has become more realistic for the Buffalo Sabres in recent weeks, and now they must take a hard look at their roster to see what they really need. Scoring has not been an issue, the goaltending has been decent, and the defense is improving every game, but they lack a key element from their overall game: face-off prowess. To improve on this, they will need some outside help since the current center group is not cutting it.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Nylander & Campbell
The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a tough 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken. The team played a solid first period, but couldn’t score. The Kraken made adjustments and then carried the game to the Maple Leafs. In the second period, it just all fell apart. The question...
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
Sabres honor Damar Hamlin before 2nd consecutive sellout crowd
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres continued their show of “One Buffalo” brotherhood with a scoreboard tribute to Bills player Damar Hamlin prior to Saturday night’s overtime victory. The pregame “moment of celebration” drew a boisterous ovation from the capacity crowd of 19,070 at KeyBank Center. The third sellout in 19 home games this season […]
Special teams stronger, but Detroit Red Wings' offense still struggles in 4-1 L to Leafs
Their third game in four nights yielded no better result than their first two. The Detroit Red Wings' losing streak grew to three as they fell, 4-1, to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. The Wings have lost nine straight against the Leafs, all in regulation. Unlike...
markerzone.com
LEAFS REPORTEDLY HAVE YET TO INITIATE CONTRACT TALKS WITH PENDING FREE AGENT
The Toronto Maple Leafs have several pressing questions to answer this summer. One such question is what to do with forward Michael Bunting. Bunting is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the way he is playing, he could price himself out of Toronto's budget. According to CapFriendly, Toronto has ~$70 million allocated after this season with just 11 players on their active roster signed.
Yardbarker
Murray gets the call as Leafs look for season sweep vs. Flyers: Leafs Tailgate
Matt Murray will get the call tonight in Philadelphia as the Leafs (24-9-7) look to sweep away their three game season series with the Flyers (15-17-7). Toronto is coming off a nice, tidy 4-1 victory against Detroit on Saturday night; Mitch Marner had one and one while John Tavares notched two goals. For what it’s worth, the Leafs have posted a 4-0-1 record in the second game of a back-to-back this season.
Yardbarker
Mitchell Marner nets 500th point as Leafs trip up Wings
Mitchell Marner reached 500 career points with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Saturday night. Marner, who added a third-period assist for his 501st career point, reached the milestone in his 467th game. John Tavares added two goals and Pontus Holmberg...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins Scores First NHL Goal in Game Against Flyers
It was Timmins' first shift after he was involved in an awkward collision in front of the Flyers' net with Wade Allison. He went straight to the dressing room to be assessed but returned to the bench. After waiting for a few shifts, he took the ice and made no mistake on his shot that beat Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.
Yardbarker
Woah-oh, we’re halfway there: The Leafs Nation looks at Toronto’s season so far
It’s the midway point of the season (give or take a game) and we are spending the week being reflective on what we’ve seen so far and what we can still expect to see from the Leafs this year. Last week I put 12 questions out to the writers of TLN and we’ll work through those questions throughout this week.
Lost offseason now haunting Islanders, Lou Lamoriello
CALGARY, Alberta — Lou Lamoriello wasn’t exactly defiant, but on the afternoon of Aug. 22, it was at least clear he felt the narrative surrounding his team’s offseason missed the mark. During a news conference to announce contracts for Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows, as well as introduce Alexander Romanov, Lamoriello spent much of his time defending the lack of moves to upgrade the roster over the summer. “I feel very good about this hockey team,” he said. “Sometimes some of the best transactions to make are the ones you don’t make,” he added, a few minutes later. And in his last remarks of...
Yardbarker
Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday
Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be away from the team for the next two days for a personal matter, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Russo's game recap following Minnesota's 6-5 overtime loss in Buffalo Saturday night strikes a somber tone, saying Fleury has been "dealing with a difficult situation away from the ice" that will lead to him flying home to Montreal Sunday morning before rejoining the Wild in New York City on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks & Sharks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks are both at the bottom portion of the NHL standings. As a result, they both will be among the league’s most notable sellers at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Players like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Max Domi have been getting a lot of buzz as trade candidates from the Blackhawks, while Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and James Reimer are in the rumor mill from San Jose.
markerzone.com
DARREN DREGER REVEALS HOW MUCH WILLIAM NYLANDER COULD COMMAND ON HIS NEXT CONTRACT
TSN's Darren Dreger reports that William Nylander's next contract could be a hefty one. In 41 games for Toronto this seasons, Nylander has scored 45 points (22g-23a) while posting sterling analytics in the process. According to Dreger, Nylander could be entering "Mitch Marner territory" on his next contract. Mitch Marner...
