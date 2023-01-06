ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022

Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health problems. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
The Catahoula Australian Shepherd Mix: A Hardworking Beauty

Coming across the Catahoula Australian Shepherd mix is not that easy if we assume that this is a very rare dog breed. Still, those who have had a chance to meet this wonderful dog mix realize how unique the Aussie Catahoula is. This crossbreed has all-American heritage as both the...
Exploring the Best Dog Parks in the U.S.

The United States is home to some of the best dog parks in the world, and it’s no wonder why. From large, sprawling parks to small local parks, there’s something for every pup to enjoy. Dog parks are great places for dogs to socialize, get exercise, and just have fun. Many parks have amenities like agility courses, doggy pools, and more. Whether you’re looking for a large, open park or a small, local one, there’s a dog park out there that’s perfect for you and your furry friend. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the best dog parks in the US and what makes them stand out.

