ELYRIA, Ohio — Lorain County first responders are fighting back after millions of dollars for new radios were taken back by the county. During Monday's meeting, two Lorain County commissioners voted to rescind two separate resolutions passed last month. The resolutions would set aside more than $4 million for upgrades to the county's current public safety radio system. That upgrade to the L3 Harris system would provide coverage for all county fire, police, EMS, sheriff, and emergency management agencies employees on a new interoperable radio system.

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO