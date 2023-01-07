ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton wrestling coach has resigned from his position after an incident at a tournament Saturday, the Swanton Local School District Superintendent said in a statement Monday,. Superintendent Christopher Lake said witnesses at the tournament saw Aaron Brown “put his hands on a wrestler in an...
SWANTON, OH
WKYC

Lorain County Commissioners vote to repeal radio funding deal; first responders frustrated

ELYRIA, Ohio — Lorain County first responders are fighting back after millions of dollars for new radios were taken back by the county. During Monday's meeting, two Lorain County commissioners voted to rescind two separate resolutions passed last month. The resolutions would set aside more than $4 million for upgrades to the county's current public safety radio system. That upgrade to the L3 Harris system would provide coverage for all county fire, police, EMS, sheriff, and emergency management agencies employees on a new interoperable radio system.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Body found in pond at assisted living community

SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
SANDUSKY, OH
CBS Detroit

One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County

DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

New medication offers new hope in fight against Alzheimer's

TOLEDO, Ohio — Anyone who's witnessed the effects of Alzheimer's disease knows how severe it can be. Alzheimer's affects memory and judgment of those who have it. Unfortunately, at this time, there's no cure. There has been progress in slowing the effects of Alzheimer's down however. On Friday, the...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County

(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations

MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
MAUMEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy