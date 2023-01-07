Read full article on original website
Great-grandma with cancer asks for support while raising three grandchildren
TOLEDO, Ohio — Every family has its own story. For a family of five one in northwest Ohio, the story of a pair of great-grandparents has some in the community wanting to lend a hand. Karen and Jim Harris are typical, loving great-grandparents. But instead of relaxing in retirement,...
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton wrestling coach has resigned from his position after an incident at a tournament Saturday, the Swanton Local School District Superintendent said in a statement Monday,. Superintendent Christopher Lake said witnesses at the tournament saw Aaron Brown “put his hands on a wrestler in an...
Swanton wrestling coach removed from job after allegedly assaulting student
SWANTON, Ohio — Swanton Local Schools has removed the middle school's head wrestling coach, Aaron Brown, after he allegedly physically assaulted a student at a wrestling invitational at Archbold Middle School Saturday. District officials had initially placed coach Brown on paid leave after the incident. The district announced Monday...
Lorain County Commissioners vote to repeal radio funding deal; first responders frustrated
ELYRIA, Ohio — Lorain County first responders are fighting back after millions of dollars for new radios were taken back by the county. During Monday's meeting, two Lorain County commissioners voted to rescind two separate resolutions passed last month. The resolutions would set aside more than $4 million for upgrades to the county's current public safety radio system. That upgrade to the L3 Harris system would provide coverage for all county fire, police, EMS, sheriff, and emergency management agencies employees on a new interoperable radio system.
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
The Obliteration Room offers blank canvas for creativity in Grafton
GRAFTON, Ohio — In Grafton, a room in a schoolhouse on Elm Street offers a place for people to explore their inner artist and unleash their creativity. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The all-white...
One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
Giving blood, saving lives | American Red Cross kicks off National Blood Donor month
TOLEDO, Ohio — According to the American Red Cross, typically there are fewer blood drives held between Thanksgiving and January 1 each year. January has been named National Blood Donor Month - in order to encourage people to come out and give and help shore up the nation's blood supply.
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
New medication offers new hope in fight against Alzheimer's
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anyone who's witnessed the effects of Alzheimer's disease knows how severe it can be. Alzheimer's affects memory and judgment of those who have it. Unfortunately, at this time, there's no cure. There has been progress in slowing the effects of Alzheimer's down however. On Friday, the...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
