brytfmonline.com

Learn how to avoid getting sick during flood season – Metro World News Brasil

The summer Marked by high rain which is often caused Floods and floods In this context, many diseases are transmitted by contact polluted water They appear, like leptospirosis, caused by contact with rat urine. The prevalence of cases of dengue, zika and chikungunya, diseases transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito,...
In Brazil, 50% of women detect precancerous lesions in the uterus at an advanced stage

Annual consultations with a gynecologist for a Pap smear are the best way to prevent cancer. Annual consultations with a gynecologist for a Pap smear are the best way to prevent cancer. (photo: Freepik) The Cancer Foundation has developed an unprecedented survey showing that 50% of cervical cancer cases –...

