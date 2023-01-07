Read full article on original website
calbears.com
Asher Alberding Added To 2023 Recruiting Class
BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that tight end Asher Alberding has been added to Cal's 2023 recruiting class. Alberding will be a redshirt junior in 2023 with two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining when he joins the Golden Bears later this month. He spent the past four seasons at North Texas for a squad that reached bowl games in each of his final three campaigns.
calbears.com
Cal Falls To No. 16 Florida State, 5-2
HONOLULU – Despite winning the doubles point and getting a singles victory from Yuta Kikuchi, the California men's tennis team fell to No. 16 Florida State, 5-2, in the Golden Bears' dual-match opener on Sunday at the UH Tennis Complex. Cal opens 2023 with a 0-1 record, while FSU...
calbears.com
Cal Concludes Play In Hawaii
HONOLULU – California women's tennis completed play in the University of Hawaii's Weinman Foundation Invitational on Saturday, with Jessica Alsola, Berta Passola Folch and Makenna Thiel winning in singles at the UH Tennis Complex. Alsola, a sophomore ranked 16th in singles, defeated Iowa State's 114th-ranked Sofia Cabezas, 3-6, 7-5,...
calbears.com
Cal Gets Edged Out 60-56 By No. 2 Stanford
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Cal went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Stanford and had a 3-point lead with four minutes remaining before narrowly losing 60-56. Stanford needed every stop as Leilani McIntosh matched Cameron Brink basket for basket as the clock ticked down. The Bears were led by McIntosh who had 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting. The Bears held the Cardinal to its lowest shooting (32.3) and 3-point percentages (20.0) of the season while also limiting them to a season-low scoring output.
calbears.com
No. 8 Cal Breaks Season-Opening Record at Super 16
LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The No. 8 California women's gymnastics team kicked off the season with a historical performance Saturday afternoon recording the best overall score in a season-opening meet in program history. The Bears posted a 197.475, the 11th-best score in Cal lore, and won three of the four events and taking home the individual title in all four.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and 'ambassador of aloha,' dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s go time’: New Moanalua head football coach Andrew Manley already at work
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Leilehua quarterback Andrew Manley recently announced that he is the new head coach for the Moanalua football team. The former Mule announcing the news via his social media, taking the reigns in Salt Lake after previous head man Vince Nihipali stepped down from the position back in October.
Gambling bill coming, but what does that mean?
In the U.S., two gambling capitals come to mind, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Most people are comfortable with sequestering the vice of gambling to locations away from their homes, but there are those who feel that the money that gambling brings is worth embracing it.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
A Dwindling Kalaupapa Population Honors 1st Exiles With Tributes And Tears
KALAUPAPA, Molokai — Gathered in the corrosive salt air at the Kalaupapa pier, a dozen people listened to a moving Hawaiian language reading of the royal government edict that criminalized Hansen’s disease and outcast those afflicted by it to Hawaii’s leprosy colony. Former Hansen’s disease patient Meli...
johnnyjet.com
Trip Report: Los Angeles to Maui on American Airlines
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Aloha from Hawaii! I purchased these tickets in early October for $189 to fly Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) on December 31. But after seeing hotel prices over New Year’s, we decided to travel five days later and to Maui (OGG) first. That turned out to be a good thing, as airfares dropped to $110 each way, which is amazing. I wrote about the deal in my newsletter and mentioned it on Leo Laporte’s The Tech Guy since it’s such a score. RELATED: 7 Hacks For Getting the Best Coach Seat on a Plane.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
Why Community Efforts Aren’t Enough To Save Oahu’s Aging Cemeteries
At Makiki Cemetery, ankle-high weeds completely obscure some headstones. Gravestones are sinking or toppled over at Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City. Feral chicken flocks roam the gravesites at Ket On Society Cemetery in Honolulu. Oahu is home to more than 80 public cemeteries, some dating back to the mid-1800s....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community members continue to remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and 'ambassador of aloha,' dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister.
KITV.com
Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii's 'Ambassador of Aloha,' has died at 85
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legendary entertainer and the man known as Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" -- Danny Kaleikini -- has died. He passed peacefully this morning at Saint Francis Hospice. Born and raised in Papakolea, Kaleikini -- lovingly known as "Kaniela" by friends -- started his professional singing career at the...
KHON2
Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
hawaiireporter.com
Counties should not profit from Hawaii’s housing crisis
Hawaii property taxes are going up, and that’s not cool. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Dec. 14, 2022, that the latest property value assessments of all real property on Oahu went up by 12.4% compared with the previous year. And that’s just the average. On the North Shore, residential...
mypearlcity.com
ALOHA LESLIE, ALEX, ANAYAH!
The Pearl City Chargers varsity basketball ohana bid Aloha to the Class of 2023 last night in front of family and friends during the Chargers 44-26 win over the visiting Waianae Seariders at the Pearl City High School Gym. SENIORS. #14 Leslie Ann Augustin, #21 Alexandra Dobson, and #4 Anayah...
Laura Ho wins 73rd Narcissus Queen
The year of the rabbit is fast approaching, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawai'i has a new queen to reign.
