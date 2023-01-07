Evaluation: Derrick LeBlanc smartly uses his wingspan to keep opposing offensive lineman off his body, punching their hands away before overpowering his opponent at the point of attack. As a result, he has an excellent bull rush that is used both to collapse the pocket and blow up running lanes. LeBlanc will have to add some weight under strength coach Jerry Schmidt to play as big as the Sooners will want him to be on the interior of the defensive line, but his raw power and motor should serve him well.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO