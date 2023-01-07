Read full article on original website
Related
oklahoma Sooner
Sooner Magic Sends OU Past No. 11 Iowa State
NORMAN – The lead changed 10 times in the final 3:23 of regulation, but Skylar Vann's turnaround bucket over Ashley Joens pushed No. 17 Oklahoma over No. 11 Iowa State, 82-79, in Norman on Sunday afternoon. The win over the 11th-ranked Cyclones was the fifth top-25 variety of the...
Oklahoma Makes Transfer Addition to Defensive Line
The Sooners continue to add along their defensive line after key contributors have moved on to the next level.
Why Josh Bates, Oklahoma's Original '23 Commit, Describes His Recruitment as 'Perfect'
The Sooners' only 2023 holdover from the Lincoln Riley era said Brent Venables, Bill Bedenbaugh and others kept him locked in and now he's a high school All-American.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KOCO
Two controlled burns in Newcastle area cause smoke
NEWCASTLE, Okla. — Two controlled burns in the Newcastle area cause smoke. On Sunday, the Norman Fire Department posted there were two large, controlled burns in the Newcastle area. Though the burns are controlled, there is a lot of smoke. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be...
KOCO
Car drives into home in Yukon
YUKON, Okla. — A car drove into a home in Yukon. On Sunday, police responded to a scene off Mustang Road where a car had driven into a home. Officials said the driver suffered a medical episode, but no injuries were reported other than minor injuries due to the medical episode.
Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home
One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
pdjnews.com
Moore Public Schools teacher resigns, investigated for Snapchats to 8th grader
A Moore Public Schools teacher and track coach who is the son of the mayor of Altus resigned from his position Nov. 15 after the district became aware of “Snapchat correspondence” with an eighth-grade girl. Now, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has filed an application to revoke...
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
KOCO
Two bridges in Norman scheduled for maintenance work
NORMAN, Okla. — There is a traffic alert for those driving through Norman this week. Two bridges are scheduled for maintenance work on Monday. The Franklin Road bridge between Northeast 60th Street and 72nd Street is requiring general maintenance. The bridge on Crossroads Boulevard just east of 36th Street is also requiring general maintenance in addition to repairs and debris removal.
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma
The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
OU Campus police release video of disturbing arrest
University of Oklahoma Police has released body camera footage of a controversial arrest at the Bedlam football game back in November.
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs
Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
The Moore American
Moore man sentenced to life without parole for killing of former youth pastor
A 25-year-old Moore man convicted of killing his father will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge determined Friday. Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Jacob Allen Barber, 25, to life without the possibility of parole as punishment for killing Glenn Barber, 48.
yukonprogressnews.com
Medical office building proposed near busy street corner
The developer of a proposed medical office building near a prominent Yukon street corner wants an exception to the city code to build the structure. 2Z Development LLC of Galloway, Ohio is seeking Yukon Board of Adjustments’ approval of a variance request for property in the Yukon Angle Addition, 1111 W Vandament.
Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?
While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
kswo.com
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing a dog. 36-year-old Daniel Moses Garrison is facing one felony count of cruelty to animals. According to court documents, in mid-December, two men working in west Lawton said they heard what sounded like a dog...
Comments / 0