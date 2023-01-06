Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Bananas Turning Brown? Make This Easy Chocolate Banana Bread
My family is so inconsistent with fruit. One week apples disappear, and the next week they'll sit untouched. Bananas are another fruit that is either consumed instantly or left untouched for a week. On those weeks when the bananas just sit on the counter getting a little too ripe? That's...
The Simple 'Tart' Jacques Pepin Constantly Serves At Parties
One of the original celebrity chefs, Jacques Pepin has inspired both celebrity chefs and home cooks who grew up watching his PBS cooking shows. With a genuine warmth and gentle nature, he makes you believe that you CAN be a success in the kitchen – all you need is some time, simple ingredients, and the right technique.
How to Make Old-Fashioned Banana Pudding
An old-fashioned banana pudding recipe is one of our favorite ways to use up ripe bananas. Also known as Southern banana pudding, this decadent dessert features layers of made-from-scratch vanilla pudding, wafer cookies and bananas. What sets this recipe apart from others is a delicate layer of meringue on top. (No time to make a meringue? Try this simpler banana pudding recipe instead.)
princesspinkygirl.com
Baileys Irish Coffee
When it comes to winter drinks, Baileys Irish Coffee is an absolute classic. This creamy and boozy coffee cocktail is an easy-to-make treat that’s perfect for cozy evenings at home. With its combination of rich coffee, whiskey, sugar, and cream, this indulgent beverage will take your taste buds on a journey to Ireland!
Italian breakfast made easy and delicious (Hint: rolled oats, espresso and cocoa powder are involved)
Executive chef Stephen Bukoff of Boston's Grana restaurant demonstrated an oatmeal breakfast recipe with an Italian twist: It includes rolled oats, oat milk, cocoa powder, espresso and sugar.
snapshotsincursive.com
Eagle Brand Caramel Rum Sauce
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Delicious Holiday Foods: Eagle Brand Caramel Rum Sauce! For caramel-lovers all over the world, this recipe can be your legacy. It’s rich, it’s thick, it’s buttery, and it’s laced with a hint of dark rum that gets the party started. Take a moment to tick off the countless ways you can drizzle caramel sauce over food. Spread it on toast, then sprinkle with cinnamon. Add it to coffee for a smooth latte. Turn it into an apple dip coated with salted peanuts. Whip it into pudding or smoothies. Top off a bowl of ice cream. You get the idea. If your imagination stalls out, simply dip a teaspoon into the jar and enjoy the caramel sauce all by itself.
