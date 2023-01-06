Read full article on original website
Cracking down on woke policies or damaging Ottawa County reputation: Residents sound off on shakeup
WEST OLIVE, MI — Seven days later, the public has made their feelings known. From one county resident saying the criticism new commissioners are facing is analogous to how Jewish people were treated during the Holocaust to other residents claiming the commissioners’ actions are those of dirty politicians, comments at the 2023 Ottawa County Board of Commissioners second meeting of the year ran the political gamut.
‘This board needs to be recalled:’ New Ottawa County Board facing pushback after sweeping changes
WEST OLIVE, MI – After a warm reception at its first meeting, the new Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is facing pushback for the sweeping changes it made that upended the county government’s leadership. The newly seated board’s second meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, saw more people critical of...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
How much Ottawa Co. government changes will cost taxpayers
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — On Tuesday, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will meet for their first public meeting since their government shakeup one week ago. Fire county administrator John Shay and hire failed 3rd Congressional District candidate John Gibbs as the new county administrator effective immediately. Replace current...
Large Grand Rapids housing, retail development scaled back by 307 units
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Detroit-based development firm has cut the number of apartments planed as part of the proposed, large-scale redevelopment of the historic Sligh Furniture building and surrounding property on the city’s Southwest Side. Originally, in the spring of 2021, John Gibbs of Sturgeon Bay Partners...
wgvunews.org
Business leaders' concerns mount after Ottawa County Board closes DEI office
Business leaders in Ottawa County are voicing their concern over the Board of Commissioners’ recent decision to close its Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The Board made the “surprising” decision to close the DEI office on Tuesday as commissioner Sylvia Rhodea said the Department had created more damage than good since its inception in 2019.
Fox17
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
townbroadcast.com
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
More changes in Ottawa County after new Allendale BOE takes over
The Allendale Public Schools Board of Education enacted a controversial change on Monday and signaled similar measures could be taken at future meetings.
WWMTCw
Gun violence group call on legislature to enact laws
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
WOOD
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law
An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
Holland to continue operating as-is despite Ottawa Co. shakeup, chamber of commerce concerned for small businesses
HOLLAND, Michigan — All of the changes in Ottawa County following Tuesday's board of commissioners meeting have raised the eyebrows of some of the small businesses in the area. Holland city manager Keith Van Beek says don't expect to see dramatic changes in town like the ones at the...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Muskegon County calling on community to help identify individuals experiencing homelessness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- The Muskegon County Homeless Continuum of Care Network Outreach Committee is calling on the community to conduct the Winter Point in Time Survey (PIT) to help identify individuals who may be homeless and in need. “We are reaching out to our community in hopes that they...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
bridgemi.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse. Here’s how to deal.
Parts of Michigan saw mere minutes of sunlight for the first eight days of the year. Climate change has lowered ice cover on the Great Lakes, leading to more moisture in the atmosphere. Experts have a trio of suggestions to combat the gloominess of gray skies over the winter. Five...
Truck spills wet soil on multiple Walker roads
Road crews worked to clean up a spill on multiple roads in Walker Tuesday morning.
A once proposed roundabout, this skewed intersection in Grand Rapids area is getting updated
WALKER, MI – A busy intersection in the city of Walker that has encountered potential changes in the past is on track for upgrades this year to enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians alike. The benefit for motorists? The estimated $700,000 road construction project shouldn’t cause too many inconveniences...
