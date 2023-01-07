Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
PWMania
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
wrestlingworld.co
Vince McMahon Officially Returns to WWE, Stephanie McMahon Calls for All Hands Meeting
Earlier today, WWE issued a press release to announce that Vince McMahon is officially back on the Board of Directors. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. “We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”
webisjericho.com
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Offer From Triple H
2022 was a wild year for professional wrestling and WWE let Paige’s contract expired. Paige had been retired from in-ring competition for several years, but she has since returned to the ring as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya is now part of the AEW women’s division, but it...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Employees Reportedly Told That Vince McMahon’s Return Won’t Affect Day-to-Day Operations
Vince McMahon is officially back on the WWE Board of Directors. Following the official announcement of McMahon’s return to the company, it was reported that WWE employees were informed about an “all hands on deck” meeting on Friday. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the meeting was held...
wrestlinginc.com
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Max Caster Works Vince McMahon Reference Into Latest Rap
AEW's fifth installment of "Battle of the Belts" opened with a third installment of Max Caster verbally unloading on Jeff Jarrett. While this rap from Caster is less likely to spawn a ruthless Twitter rampage from Jarrett's wife, it did make reference to the biggest story in wrestling at the moment — the return of Vince McMahon.
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Dishes Out Shady Comment Backstage At WWE NXT Event
Cora Jade worked hard to become a top star in the NXT women’s division as she paved her own path in the company. Jade has been part of many top feuds throughout her run in NXT, and fans certainly love seeing her compete every week. That being said, Jade was recently called out for her recent comments online. Now it seems Jade herself has dished out a shady comment backstage at an NXT event.
PWMania
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
ringsidenews.com
Top Dolla Sends Warning To Braun Strowman After Heel Turn On WWE SmackDown
Hit Row made their return a few months ago after being released back in 2021. However, they have largely been underwhelming since their return and fans already don’t want to see them anymore. That being said, Hit Row ended up turning heel on Smackdown this week. Now it seems Top Dolla decided to send a warning to Braun Strowman after their confrontation on the show.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Was Livid When Kurt Angle Kissed Him After A Match
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. He is universally loved, and there is a good reason for that. His contributions to the pro wrestling world are something that fans and pro wrestlers alike can never forget.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Recalls Getting Complaints About WWE Hall Of Famer “On A Daily Basis”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross recalled having to deal with Shawn Michaels and wrestlers complaining about his conduct in WWE during the late 1990s. Ross was Head of Talent Relations at the time. “I got complaints about...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Alexa Bliss Segment For RAW Next Week
Alexa Bliss finally snapped during the RAW Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair this past Monday night on the red brand. Next week, Little Miss Bliss will explain her actions. WWE announced during a commercial break on SmackDown this week that Alexa Bliss will address her controversial actions from...
