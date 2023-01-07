ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Former Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Transferring To LSU

It took less than a week of living in the portal for former Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson to find his future school, with the former four-star prospect now headed to LSU for the remainder of his college career. After playing in just two games as a true freshman, Johnson...
Which Ohio State football 2023 recruits are expected to enroll early? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s entire 2023 football recruiting class is now signed, and a few of its members will begin their college careers this week. There are 11 freshman Buckeyes who arrived in Columbus over the weekend as early enrollees expected to participate in winter workouts and spring practice this year. Often those who do get a head start on their journeys to the field, and some can even end up in the two-deep in Year 1.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return

Ohio State's football program got some big news on Monday morning. Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover announced on social media that he will return for a fifth season with the program. "I AM COMING BACK," he announced. Stover was one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten in...
Illinois women blow 17-point lead at No. 3 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rank ‘em. In Shauna Green’s first season at the helm of Illinois, the Illini nearly picked up their biggest win in program history on Sunday afternoon: blowing a 17-point third-quarter lead in a 87-81 loss at undefeated No. 3 Ohio State. The win would...
Buckeyes Win Season Opener in Front of Sold Out Covelli Crowd

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 19 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team opened its 2023 season with a win in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,596 at the Covelli Center on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes earned a final score of 196.775 to defeat No. 11 Kentucky (196.575), No. 25 Arizona (194.950) and Greenville (181.425).
Stover Returning For Fifth Season

Any questions about who’d be starting at tight end for Ohio State got a four-word in answer in all-caps on Twitter Monday. “I AM COMING BACK,” fourth-year tight end Cade Stover announced. Stover hauled in 36 receptions for 402 yards in 2022, the most yards by a Buckeye...
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Central Ohio high school basketball: 4 Court Press returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s premier high school basketball show returned Friday on NBC4 for the 2022-23 season alongside 270 Hoops. You can watch the full show in the video player above. Eight games were featured on 4 Court Press on January 6: 270 Hoops co-founder Zach Fleer also broke down several power polls […]
OSU facility back on track

Plans for construction of the highly-anticipated Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center facility in Powell are back on track as Powell City Council listened to an ordinance for an amended final development plan during Tuesday’s meeting. The facility, which is to be located on approximately 30 acres at 7071...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital

Evening Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. NBC4 employee runs 1,000 5Ks to raise awareness. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XdiGxl. 14-year-old injured in South Franklinton shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Zk0ioa. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer’s …. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer's drug trials. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WTQEHb.
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
