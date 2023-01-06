ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. Boys Basketball: Pittston Area defeats Hazleton Area to take over first place

By John Erzar
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
YATESVILLE — As the offensive struggle continued Friday night, both teams needed someone to break out. The first team that did would likely take the solo possession of first place into the weekend.

Pittston Area was that team and sophomore guard Silvio Giardina was that player.

Giardina scored a career-high 24 points with lights-out shooting in the second half as the Patriots pulled away for a 48-32 victory over Hazleton Area in a battle for the top spot in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball.

Giardina was 6-for-6, including four 3-pointers, after halftime as the Patriots improved to 3-0 in the division and 7-3 overall. Hazleton Area fell to 2-1 in the division and 6-4 overall.

“He’s had a couple games where he’s struggled,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said, “but he could be 0-for-11 and he wants the next shot. He’s a sophomore who wants the big moment, wants the ball in his hands.

“Tonight he was comfortable shooting the ball and got it going, and it was nice to see him get going because he’s just a great kid and great competitor.”

Giardina admitted to shooting issues recently. He averaged 16 points through the first seven games but had scored a total of seven in the last two.

“In the previous two games, Old Forge they played really good defense,” Giardina said. “Crestwood, nothing was falling for me. Anthony Cencetti stepped up huge and hit 28 that game.

“The last practice coach (John) Walsh fixed my shot. I was pushing the ball with my guide hand. Fixed it and shots are now falling.”

Pittston Area never trailed, but Hazleton Area managed to tie the score 24-24 early in the third quarter. Giardina then gave the Patriots the lead for good with a basket and twice hit 3-pointers in the period when Cougars had it at a one-possession game.

Giardina finished off the third with a trey, giving Pittston Area a 36-30 advantage. His layup off a turnover and another three to start the fourth bumped the advantage to double digits for the first time, 41-30.

After Hazleton Area’s Chris Catrone hit a pair of free throws for the Cougars’ only points of the fourth quarter, Pittston Area’s Ethan Clarke drove inside and then kicked out the ball to Giardina for his final 3-pointer of the night.

Matt Walter followed with a layup and Giardina scored his final two points as Hazleton Area pretty much conceded defeat by emptying its bench.

Hazleton Area was without starting point guard Luke Gennaro, who sprained his ankle late in Wednesday’s win over Berwick. The Cougars never found any rhythm on offense, shooting 12-of-48 (25%). They needed five shots in one first-quarter possession to score.

Sophomore Estarling Meanciano grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, but Hazleton Area did little to capitalize on them.

“We had an awful night shooting other than a couple little stretches,” Hazleton Area coach Tim Barletta said. “Let’s face it, if you can’t put more than 32 points on the board you’re not going to beat many teams.”

Pittston Area 48, Hazleton Area 32

HAZLETON AREA (32) — Santiago 2 0-0 5, Meanciano 1 3-6 5, Guzman 2 0-0 4, Catrone 4 3-4 13, Marshall 2 0-0 5, Moran 0 0-0 0, Headley 0 0-0 0. Brown 0 0-0 0, Diaz 0 0-0 0, Taveras 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-10 32.

PITTSTON AREA (48) — Giardina 9 1-1 24. Long 3 0-2 6, Walter 2 4-4 8, Clarke 1 0-0 2, Cencetti 3 2-4 8. Ivey 0 0-0 0, Burnett 0 0-0 0, Barnic 0 0-0 0, Jordan-McGarry 0 0-0 0, Lynn 0 0-0 0, C.Bilbow 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-11 48.

Hazleton Area`4`16`10`2 — 32

Pittston Area`8`16`12`12 — 48

Three-point goals — HA 4 (Santiago, Catrone 2, Marshall). PA 5 (Giardina).

