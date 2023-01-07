Read full article on original website
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
Tellus Coffee Gives Back Locally Across The Globe Through Its Coffee Beans, And Its Coffee And Vibe Are Second To NoneVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
SFGate
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
Pacifica woman has 1st floor of home flooded after waves crash into it from weekend storm
"That wave broke through, so it went past the Jeep that was here parked, and it went past the car and the wave went into the garage and broke that whole door," said Chamberlin, who was inside when it happened.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Residents Prepare for Expected Surges in Local Creeks
In the East Bay, many neighborhoods flooded during the storm on New Year's Eve. As those residents repair the damage, they're also anticipating what's to come at the next expected surge of local creeks. The National Weather Service is forecasting:. Arroyo De La Laguna at Verona in Pleasanton will crest...
Storm struggles: rural Marin residents beset by power outages
MARSHALL -- A lot of people across the Bay Area have had their power disrupted because of the storms -- left to wonder when it would come back on. In some remote reaches of Marin County, intermittent and lengthy power outages are adding up to days in the dark.The tiny town of Marshall sits on the edge of Tomales Bay and, even after it stopped raining, water was gushing everywhere. Unlike the big city, when fallen trees or high winds cut off the electricity here, there isn't an alternative power circuit to switch to. "Today is very exciting for us...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
ksro.com
Another Severe Storm Brings More Flooding and Worries Along the Russian River
Another severe round of weather is hitting the Bay Area. Experts say today’s storm will be a Level Three, down from the historic Level Five last week. Not only is it bringing heavy rain, but powerful winds too. In fact, the National Weather Service warns winds could get up to 60 miles an hour in the valleys, and up to 80 miles per hour along the coast and highest peaks. That means the roads will be especially dangerous, with more trees and power lines expected to fall.
The worst of the Bay Area ‘parade of storms' is still on the way, NWS says
Sunday afternoon's easygoing weather has been the calm before the latest in the "parade of storms" impacting the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
Overnight high winds, rain batter the Bay Area ahead of next major storm system
SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest storm in the parade of atmospheric river events sweeping into the Bay Area brought rain and high winds to the region overnight with another system expected Sunday evening.Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days and he warned that this week's storms could be even more dangerous. He urged people to stay home."Just be cautious over the course of the next week, particularly the next day or two or so," Newsom said during a briefing with California officials outlining the state's storm preparations.The...
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
KTVU FOX 2
More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you
OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
CA-84 closed in both directions due to a landslide and flooding
A miles-long stretch of Niles Canyon Road, otherwise known as State Route-84, is currently shut down in Fremont due flooding and a landslide in the area, according to 511 alerts.
SFist
East Bay Water Utility Warns That High Volume of Sewage Overflowed Amid Recent Rains, Possibly Into Bay
The regional water utility for the East Bay, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), said last week that its systems experienced several sewer overflows amid the New Year’s Eve storms, prompting calls from Bay Area environmental advocates for greater investment into wastewater infrastructure, KTVU reported. EBMUD said in a...
KTVU FOX 2
Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area
Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
Bay Area to expect 2 more atmospheric rivers in the coming days
Friday will be the calm before yet another series of storms, which are likely to cause more flooding, power outages and other damage. The first will start Saturday and the second will hit Monday.
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
More powerful storms to hit California, West this weekend
California is bracing for a new round of powerful storms this weekend on the heels of a violent system that claimed six lives this past week and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people. The system left waterlogged roads in Southern California and collapsed piers in Northern California, damaging homes and businesses statewide.
Residents of flooded Oakland apartments hunker down at hotel
OAKLAND -- Residents of an East Oakland apartment complex haven't been able to return home since New Year's Day after storm waters flooded their garage and knocked out power to the building.Upended from their routine and staying at a hotel, children who lived in the apartment are having a tough time as they prepare to go back to school."I just want to be home where I feel comfortable," said 11-year-old Sureneity Mendez Abendano who added that it has been difficult to concentrate at school. "I want to be at home where I can do whatever I want, read, be on...
