California State

Victor

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
News Channel Nebraska

Adrian Smith loses vote for Ways and Means committee chairmanship

Nebraska 3rd District Republican Congressman Adrian Smith fell short in his bid to become chairman of the tax-and-budget writing House Ways and Means Committee. Smith clearly holds no bitterness, sending out congratulations to the winner, Missouri Congressman Jason Smith and saying Jason’s success in leading the panel will mean success for all House Republicans and, “even more importantly – for the American people.”
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Alito and Thomas encourage opponents of gun control laws to keep pressure on the courts

Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas sent a strong signal Wednesday that they are very carefully watching to ensure federal courts do not thumb their noses at the high court's landmark decision that expanded gun rights nationwide. Last June's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol v....
News Channel Nebraska

Albrecht announces new anti-abortion bill

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A group of Nebraska state senators opposing abortion announced their plans to introduce a 'heartbeat' bill Wednesday. Currently, abortion is legal in the state until 20 weeks after gestation. The new legislation would ban abortions after an ultrasound is able to detect a fetal heartbeat, or approximately six weeks following gestation.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

CNN announces revamped daytime lineup with new show format

CNN on Wednesday announced a revamped dayside programming lineup that the network said will employ a new format for shows to deliver the news to viewers. The cable news channel — which has been led since last spring by a new chairman and chief executive, Chris Licht — said in a press release that the fresh approach will better showcase CNN's reporting resources and leverage "innovative use of technology to offer context."
NEW YORK STATE

