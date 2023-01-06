Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
News Channel Nebraska
Adrian Smith loses vote for Ways and Means committee chairmanship
Nebraska 3rd District Republican Congressman Adrian Smith fell short in his bid to become chairman of the tax-and-budget writing House Ways and Means Committee. Smith clearly holds no bitterness, sending out congratulations to the winner, Missouri Congressman Jason Smith and saying Jason’s success in leading the panel will mean success for all House Republicans and, “even more importantly – for the American people.”
News Channel Nebraska
Biden's legal team found another batch of classified documents in search of second location
President Joe Biden's legal team found another batch of classified government records following the initial discovery of classified documents at his former think tank office in Washington this past fall, people briefed on the matter told CNN on Wednesday. Searches for additional documents took place after Biden's lawyers found the...
News Channel Nebraska
Alito and Thomas encourage opponents of gun control laws to keep pressure on the courts
Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas sent a strong signal Wednesday that they are very carefully watching to ensure federal courts do not thumb their noses at the high court's landmark decision that expanded gun rights nationwide. Last June's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol v....
News Channel Nebraska
Albrecht announces new anti-abortion bill
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A group of Nebraska state senators opposing abortion announced their plans to introduce a 'heartbeat' bill Wednesday. Currently, abortion is legal in the state until 20 weeks after gestation. The new legislation would ban abortions after an ultrasound is able to detect a fetal heartbeat, or approximately six weeks following gestation.
News Channel Nebraska
CNN announces revamped daytime lineup with new show format
CNN on Wednesday announced a revamped dayside programming lineup that the network said will employ a new format for shows to deliver the news to viewers. The cable news channel — which has been led since last spring by a new chairman and chief executive, Chris Licht — said in a press release that the fresh approach will better showcase CNN's reporting resources and leverage "innovative use of technology to offer context."
