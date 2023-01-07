Police Identify Stolen Vehicle Suspect Following Chase Throughout NE Oklahoma Co.

Oklahoma City police have released the name of the man accused of leading multiple agencies on a chase Thursday across northeast Oklahoma County.

That man, Hunter Berry, 22, is now in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Law enforcement officials said Berry is behind bars following a chase spanning several cities. News 9 looked at his record, and it shows this is not his first run in with officers.

Berry is facing multiple complaints about the chase.

“We assisted Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office along with a couple other agencies. They had got into a pursuit,” Cpt. Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

A probable cause affidavit said Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. It stated the car was driving at a high rate of speed. At one point Berry entered the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum parking lot.

The chase didn't stop there. Court documents said the driver continued to flee, even attempting to steal another car at a property near Wilshire and the Kickapoo Turnpike.

“In an attempt to steal that vehicle there were no keys in there, however there was a revolver in that vehicle the suspect was able to get that revolver back to the other vehicle he was in which was also stolen,” Cpt. Littlejohn said.

Oklahoma City police said Berry fired at officers before he crashed into a tree near Luther and Wilshire.

That's when police used less than lethal force including OC spray and foam rounds.

He was then booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The Department of Corrections records showed that this is not his first arrest. In fact, Berry is still on probation after being released from prison in July.

He was also convicted in 2020 on several felony charges of burglary, computer fraud, joyriding and possession of stolen property.