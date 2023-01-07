Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersMetairie, LA
Mardi Gras King Cake: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Saints WR Michael Thomas agrees to a restructured contractTina Howell
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Grizzlies spoil Conley, Gay return with 6th straight win
MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That […]
Nets' Jacque Vaughn says 'guarding the basketball' was key to win over Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets had a tough night against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. In their 108-102 win over the Pelicans, the Nets had to battle back from a 15-point deficit to win a game in which superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to go 16-of-48 (33%) from the field which includes Irving shooting 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line.
Durant has 33 points to lead Nets past Pelicans, 108-102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to miss 32 shots and didn’t let it bother them one bit. Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Irving scored seven of his 19 points in the final 1:12 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Friday night. “Our growth as a team is just seeing some of the leaders on our team, including myself, be poised,” said Irving, whose 3 from 29 feet away with 44 seconds left gave the Nets a 106-100 lead and doomed New Orleans to just its fifth home loss this season. “That’s probably where I feel like we’re making incredible strides in games like this.” T.J. Warren scored 15 points for Brooklyn and Royce O’Neale added 14, including a 3-pointer with 2:27 left.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic sizzles as Mavs best Pelicans
Luka Doncic had his ninth triple-double of the season and the host Dallas Mavericks rode a dominant start to a
Yardbarker
Ja Morant pushes for Knicks’ Jericho Sims inclusion in All-Star Slam Dunk contest
New York Knicks‘ high-flying reserve center Jericho Sims has a big fan in Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Morant pushed for Sims’ inclusion in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest after news broke out that Houston’s Kenyon Martin, Jr. has committed to joining the competition. So far,...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 7: Luka Doncic Notched His Ninth-Triple Double of the Season Against New Orleans Pelicans
Luka Doncic recorded another triple-double to total his ninth on the season. Doncic added to his MVP campaign with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is currently trailing Nikola Jokic for the league lead in triple-doubles. OTHERS:. -Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan exploded...
FOX Sports
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
Slumping Suns set for showdown with rival Warriors
The Phoenix Suns hope to extend a winning streak and end a losing skid at the same time when they
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
Nets ‘optimistic’ about Kevin Durant’s injury return timeline
The Brooklyn Nets’ dream hot stretch nearly turned into a nightmare when Jimmy Butler fell into Kevin Durant’s knee during the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Miami Heat. Durant attempted to stay in the game but ultimately asked to exit and was later ruled out due to the injury.
NOLA.com
Ex-Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson says he's 'treated better,' around 'better guys' with Eagles
Former New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and he felt the need to get some things off his chest Sunday following the regular season finale with the Philadelphia Eagles. Gardner-Johnson spoke with the media after his team's 22-16...
NOLA.com
Report: Saints, WR Michael Thomas agree on restructured contract
Wide receiver Michael Thomas agreed Friday to a restructured contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to an ESPN report. Thomas is under contract through the 2024 season. Friday’s negotiations reduced Thomas’ 2023 base salary from $15.5 million to $1.165 million and added a $31.775 million roster bonus for 2024....
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Saints have decisions to make after a season they fell far short of expectations
There’s good news and bad news, Saints fans. The New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 on Sunday. Well, you don’t have to endure any more Sundays getting your heart broken by a team that underachieved. Rest in peace to this season, one that started with...
NOLA.com
Saints ultimately sent a top-10 draft pick to the Eagles. Here's where they'll pick in 2023 draft
Officially, the Saints gave up a top-10 pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. Back in April, the Saints traded the No. 18 overall pick as well as their 2023 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the Nos. 16 and 19 picks. After the dust settled on the 2022 season, that pick wound up being the No. 10 selection in this year’s draft.
NOLA.com
Will Michael Thomas be with the Saints next season? The team isn't ready to say yet
Shortly before playing their final game of the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints agreed to a reworked contract with receiver Michael Thomas that could make it easier for the franchise to move on from him this offseason. But speaking on the subject for the first time Monday afternoon, Saints...
Comments / 0