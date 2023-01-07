ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his NFL dreams on hold. Corum announced his decision on social media hours before the national championship game, writing he had "unfinished business." He had a season-ending left knee injury on Nov. 19 after running for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. Corum had 952 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021. The second-ranked Wolverines lost to third-ranked TCU in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Corum will return along with quarterback J.J. McCarthy to lead Michigan with or without coach Jim Harbaugh.

