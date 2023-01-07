Read full article on original website
Seneca over Glassboro - Boys basketball recap
Sam Justice led the way for Seneca during a 45-43 win over Glassboro in Tabernacle. Glassboro (2-5) built a nine-point lead heading into the second quarter. Charles Graves and Jhaisir Harden scored 11 points each. Seneca (3-5), who trailed by 10 at halftime, outscored Glassboro 16-3 to take the lead....
Saturday boys basketball recap: Allen beats Dieruff again; Catty, Bangor, Northwestern among Colonial winners
Allen completed a season sweep of city rival Dieruff on Saturday at Milo Sewards Gymnasium and this one counted in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference standings. The Canaries placed three players in double figures led by 15 apiece from Darius Brant and Adrian Figueroa and pulled away over the last three quarters for a 67-43. The win eased the sting of the previous night’s 46-38 loss to East ...
