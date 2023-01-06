ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne, MD

easternshorehawks.com

Best Shooting Night of Season Lifts Hawks over Howard

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — A stellar shooting night helped the University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team secure its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference win of the season, knocking off Howard University 82-73 at Hytche Athletic Center on Monday evening. The win over the Bison moves UMES to 6-0...
easternshorehawks.com

Hawks fall victim to big Bison shots in loss

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore held the lead over visiting Howard as late as the eight minute mark of the third quarter on Monday (Jan. 9). But the Bison made the plays they needed to at all the key moments moving forward and pulled away for a 56-47 victory.
easternshorehawks.com

Women welcome defending champ Howard on Monday

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore held Norfolk State to just 19% from the field and 43 points on Saturday (Jan. 7), but shot just 2-of-21 shots in the second half and suffered a 43-34 loss on the road. It was a bitter pill for...
easternshorehawks.com

Hawks Host Howard in Monday Matchup

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team hopes to defend the Hytche from the Howard University Bison, who make the trip to Princess Anne on Monday, January 9 for the 7:30 p.m. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tilt. The Hawks (7-8, 0-1 MEAC) have taken...
easternshorehawks.com

Hawks go 4-1 on Day 1 in Vegas and are in sixth place

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore took good advantage of their opportunities on Day 1 of the Stormin' Blue & White Vegas Classic, topping three ranked teams and finishing 4-1 and in sixth place in total pinfall. The National Tenpin Coaches Association No. 10 Hawks...
WGMD Radio

Four Dead, Three Others Injured in Crash in Caroline County, Maryland

Four people are dead including at least three from Sussex County, Delaware after two vehicles collided in Caroline County, Maryland. Three others are receiving treatment for injuries. The crash happened yesterday morning at around 9 a.m. in the area of Maryland Route 404 east of Bullock Road. According to the investigation, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Limited –36-year-old Lenetta Teagle of Bridgeville, Delaware was headed east on Route 404 when a 2016 Toyota Avalon was coming in the opposite direction. For reasons not known to police at this time, the jeep drifted into the westbound lane and crashed head on into the Toyota killing three passengers in the jeep–17-year-old Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle and 6-year-old Nathan Henry Jr., both of Bridgeville, along with a 30-year-old woman. The 40-year-old driver who was the only one in the Toyota– Marie Rosalia Granados–of Seaford, Delaware also died in the crash. In addition, Maryland State Police helicopter flew three others who were in the jeep to area hospitals to receive treatment for injuries. Maryland Route 404 was shut down for approximately six hours following the crash. No charges have been filed so far, but the crash remains under investigation.
Katie Cherrix

Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Newport News found dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn't share additional details about where she may be...
WBOC

Man Facing Drug Charges in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- An investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of 21 year-old Keyshawn Johnson. Police say Johnson was in the area of E. Main Street and E. Church Street in Salisbury when he was served a search and seizure warrant. While Johnson was being transported back to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, police say he attempted to conceal heroin and cocaine in the patrol vehicle. In total, 7.61 grams of cocaine packaged in multiple bags and 54 wax bags containing a heroin/fentanyl mix were seized.
SALISBURY, MD

