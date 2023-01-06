Read full article on original website
Best Shooting Night of Season Lifts Hawks over Howard
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — A stellar shooting night helped the University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team secure its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference win of the season, knocking off Howard University 82-73 at Hytche Athletic Center on Monday evening. The win over the Bison moves UMES to 6-0...
Hawks fall victim to big Bison shots in loss
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore held the lead over visiting Howard as late as the eight minute mark of the third quarter on Monday (Jan. 9). But the Bison made the plays they needed to at all the key moments moving forward and pulled away for a 56-47 victory.
Women welcome defending champ Howard on Monday
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore held Norfolk State to just 19% from the field and 43 points on Saturday (Jan. 7), but shot just 2-of-21 shots in the second half and suffered a 43-34 loss on the road. It was a bitter pill for...
Hawks Host Howard in Monday Matchup
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team hopes to defend the Hytche from the Howard University Bison, who make the trip to Princess Anne on Monday, January 9 for the 7:30 p.m. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tilt. The Hawks (7-8, 0-1 MEAC) have taken...
Hawks go 4-1 on Day 1 in Vegas and are in sixth place
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore took good advantage of their opportunities on Day 1 of the Stormin' Blue & White Vegas Classic, topping three ranked teams and finishing 4-1 and in sixth place in total pinfall. The National Tenpin Coaches Association No. 10 Hawks...
Four Dead, Three Others Injured in Crash in Caroline County, Maryland
Four people are dead including at least three from Sussex County, Delaware after two vehicles collided in Caroline County, Maryland. Three others are receiving treatment for injuries. The crash happened yesterday morning at around 9 a.m. in the area of Maryland Route 404 east of Bullock Road. According to the investigation, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Limited –36-year-old Lenetta Teagle of Bridgeville, Delaware was headed east on Route 404 when a 2016 Toyota Avalon was coming in the opposite direction. For reasons not known to police at this time, the jeep drifted into the westbound lane and crashed head on into the Toyota killing three passengers in the jeep–17-year-old Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle and 6-year-old Nathan Henry Jr., both of Bridgeville, along with a 30-year-old woman. The 40-year-old driver who was the only one in the Toyota– Marie Rosalia Granados–of Seaford, Delaware also died in the crash. In addition, Maryland State Police helicopter flew three others who were in the jeep to area hospitals to receive treatment for injuries. Maryland Route 404 was shut down for approximately six hours following the crash. No charges have been filed so far, but the crash remains under investigation.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Police investigating shooting in Elizabeth City, NC
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
2 injured after vehicle strikes pole on Hopeton Rd in Accomack
Two people were taken to a hospital after a car struck a pole in Accomack late Thursday evening.
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
Newport News Police confirmed an adult was injured, no students injured, in shooting incident.
3-vehicle crash on Route 17 in York results in fatality
Virginia State Police say a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard Friday morning resulted in a fatality.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Laskin Rd in VB
According to police, the crash occurred on Laskin Road and Fremac Drive. Police say there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Missing woman in Newport News found dead
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be...
Man Facing Drug Charges in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- An investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of 21 year-old Keyshawn Johnson. Police say Johnson was in the area of E. Main Street and E. Church Street in Salisbury when he was served a search and seizure warrant. While Johnson was being transported back to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, police say he attempted to conceal heroin and cocaine in the patrol vehicle. In total, 7.61 grams of cocaine packaged in multiple bags and 54 wax bags containing a heroin/fentanyl mix were seized.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
