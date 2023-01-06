ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Grenada Ex-Teachers honor outstanding three

In ushering in the New Year, the Brooklyn-based Grenada American Ex-Teachers Association, Inc. honored three outstanding members of the Caribbean community at a gala affair at Africa House on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn. The group, which is celebrating 32 years of dedicated service to the community, bestowed awards, in the...
Deaf, mute St. Lucian missing after discharged from ER in Queens

A deaf and mute St. Lucian-born resident in Brooklyn is still missing after she was discharged from the Emergency Room in Queens. Sophia Primus told Caribbean Life over the weekend that her sister Samantha Primus, 46, was spending a few days over the holidays with another sister, Joanna Peck, in Elmont, Long Is., when she disappeared.
Freedom! comes to Brooklyn for King Tribute

The brainchild of Allison Janae Hamilton, Chinaedu Nwadiba, Dawoud Bey, Leslie Hewitt, Robert Pruitt, and Stacey Robinson and Kamau Grantham will be in full view for a limited run in an exhibition titled “Freedom” at the Brooklyn Academy of Music from Jan. 12-20. The seven visionary artists collaborated...
Op-ed: New York City’s neighborhood wine and spirit shops are important to our community

The holiday season is an important time for small businesses. For small entrepreneurs in the wine and spirits industry, November and December are critical. Whether you’re buying a gift or picking up some holiday cheer for a celebration, your local liquor store is there for you, and we take that responsibility seriously. We are here to help make your holiday merry and bright.
