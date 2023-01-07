Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Where is the snow this season?
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If it seems like this year's snow season is well below normal, you're right! As of this writing our seasonal snow is only 9.3" in Rochester for Winter 2022-23. It isn't the lowest amount of snow ever recorded through January 9th, but its close.Take a look at some of the lowest snow amounts on record for Rochester through January 9th below.
After fire, owner of popular Rochester restaurant vows to keep staff employed
"I’m praying the state liquor authority understands our situation and is able to do what they need to do to make sure the liquor license gets transferred over timely."
‘Power yoga’ studio opens on East Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new power yoga studio opened Saturday morning in the city of Rochester! Ryan Barry, co-owner of Barry’s Power Yoga in Greece opened her second location at 930 East Avenue in the Hutchinson house. The studio is an organic juice bar, yoga studio and boutique, and with this second location in […]
1 dead in East Rochester house fire
First responders said they were able to arrive within approximately two minutes, as the nearest fire station was about two blocks away from the home.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the week: Mocha
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Mocha is an 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Lovely Mocha was brought to Lollypop Farm when her family could no longer take care of her. We don’t know much about her background, but she’s been a bit of a shy girl with some of the staff at first, so she’ll need to meet everyone in your home before adoption. In fact, we’d like to do a few meet’n’greets so she can take her time getting to know you, which will bring out her inner sweetheart.
Stone Street to temporarily convert to one-way traffic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Friday that Stone Street will temporarily convert from two-way traffic to one-way traffic. Starting Monday, January 9, E. Main Street to E. Broad Street will be converted to one-way traffic for six months. The City of Rochester asks motorists to obey temporary signs, flaggers, and detours […]
13 WHAM
Pancake Sundays return to Kettle Ridge Farm
Victor, N.Y. — Pancake Sundays have returned to Kettle Ridge Farm in Victor. More than 1,500 trees are tapped each winter to produce pure maple syrup. The family-friendly event features a maple-drenched menu of not only pancakes, but also egg sandwiches, yogurt parfaits toped with maple granola, braised beef hash, maple sugar donuts, and hot chocolate.
13 WHAM
Winter comes back for a brief visit this week
It's been eleven days since the Rochester area saw high temperatures below freezing, and Sunday's high will make that twelve days. Indeed, long term trends continue to point towards a warmer than normal January, but it seems that colder air could be on the way across Western New York soon.
RPD: Gunshots into a house on Portland Ave
A home on Portland Ave was struck at Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking a few snow showers for Tuesday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be Generally quiet weather through midweek with the Threat Tracker green and good to go into Wednesday. One thing to watch will be a weak front arriving Monday evening into Tuesday morning with a few light snow showers and flurries. A coating of snow is possible for some but not anticipating any widespread impacts to travel.
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
13 WHAM
Occupied house shot overnight on Portland Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Portland Ave for the report of an occupied house struck by gunfire around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the house, occupied by two adults, had been struck. Neither occupant was injured. There are currently no suspects in custody.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Killed In Fredonia Pedestrian Accident Identified
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) — A 48-year-old Brockport man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 60 in the Village of Fredonia on Friday. Around 6 p.m. first responders were dispatched to Route 60 just south of Vineyard Drive for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
Pet Pride completes $1.2 mil. Victor expansion
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pet Pride of New York has finished a $1.2 million expansion of its no-kill cat shelter in Victor. Pet Pride says the new facility will be able to shelter up to 80 cats and kittens at a time, doubling the capacity of the adoption center. The shelter also got a new […]
Occupied house in Rochester struck multiple times by gunfire
Upon arrival, officers found evidence of the gunshots and discovered the house was struck multiple times.
Donuts Delite selling ‘Pray for Damar’ donuts Sunday
Donuts can be purchased individually, or as a platter with several sizes available.
WHEC TV-10
Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident
A Brockport man was killed Friday in Fredonia after being struck by a vehicle.
