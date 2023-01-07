ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

13 WHAM

Where is the snow this season?

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If it seems like this year's snow season is well below normal, you're right! As of this writing our seasonal snow is only 9.3" in Rochester for Winter 2022-23. It isn't the lowest amount of snow ever recorded through January 9th, but its close.Take a look at some of the lowest snow amounts on record for Rochester through January 9th below.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Power yoga’ studio opens on East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new power yoga studio opened Saturday morning in the city of Rochester! Ryan Barry, co-owner of Barry’s Power Yoga in Greece opened her second location at 930 East Avenue in the Hutchinson house. The studio is an organic juice bar, yoga studio and boutique, and with this second location in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the week: Mocha

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Mocha is an 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Lovely Mocha was brought to Lollypop Farm when her family could no longer take care of her. We don’t know much about her background, but she’s been a bit of a shy girl with some of the staff at first, so she’ll need to meet everyone in your home before adoption. In fact, we’d like to do a few meet’n’greets so she can take her time getting to know you, which will bring out her inner sweetheart.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Stone Street to temporarily convert to one-way traffic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Friday that Stone Street will temporarily convert from two-way traffic to one-way traffic. Starting Monday, January 9, E. Main Street to E. Broad Street will be converted to one-way traffic for six months. The City of Rochester asks motorists to obey temporary signs, flaggers, and detours […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Pancake Sundays return to Kettle Ridge Farm

Victor, N.Y. — Pancake Sundays have returned to Kettle Ridge Farm in Victor. More than 1,500 trees are tapped each winter to produce pure maple syrup. The family-friendly event features a maple-drenched menu of not only pancakes, but also egg sandwiches, yogurt parfaits toped with maple granola, braised beef hash, maple sugar donuts, and hot chocolate.
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Winter comes back for a brief visit this week

It's been eleven days since the Rochester area saw high temperatures below freezing, and Sunday's high will make that twelve days. Indeed, long term trends continue to point towards a warmer than normal January, but it seems that colder air could be on the way across Western New York soon.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Tracking a few snow showers for Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be Generally quiet weather through midweek with the Threat Tracker green and good to go into Wednesday. One thing to watch will be a weak front arriving Monday evening into Tuesday morning with a few light snow showers and flurries. A coating of snow is possible for some but not anticipating any widespread impacts to travel.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Occupied house shot overnight on Portland Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Portland Ave for the report of an occupied house struck by gunfire around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the house, occupied by two adults, had been struck. Neither occupant was injured. There are currently no suspects in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Killed In Fredonia Pedestrian Accident Identified

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) — A 48-year-old Brockport man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 60 in the Village of Fredonia on Friday. Around 6 p.m. first responders were dispatched to Route 60 just south of Vineyard Drive for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
FREDONIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Pet Pride completes $1.2 mil. Victor expansion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pet Pride of New York has finished a $1.2 million expansion of its no-kill cat shelter in Victor. Pet Pride says the new facility will be able to shelter up to 80 cats and kittens at a time, doubling the capacity of the adoption center. The shelter also got a new […]
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY

