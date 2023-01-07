Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Death of Utah Family of 8 Believed to Be a Murder-Suicide: 'This Is a Tremendous Blow to Many'
Three adults and five children were found dead in their Enoch city home on Wednesday night after someone asked the police department for a welfare check Officials in a small town in Utah are struggling to understand the deaths of eight members of their community. Three adults and five children were found dead in their Enoch city home on Wednesday night after someone asked the police department for a welfare check when 40-year-old Tausha Haight failed to show up for a morning appointment. Investigators determined 42-year-old Michael Haight, Tausha's husband, opened...
Utah pro MMA fighter allegedly punched woman in back of her head, giving her a seizure
A professional MMA fighter has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on two separate occasions, one of which involved the fighter punching the woman in the back of her head, which caused her to have a seizure when talking to police.
