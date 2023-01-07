Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
Digiday
CES 2023 brings focus to clean rooms and attention metrics at the C Space
Electric quadcopters and earbuds that read your mind? Only at CES. That’s right, CES 2023 was back in full swing in Las Vegas and online, as companies showcase their upcoming consumer technologies — from flying cars to haptic suits. After two years of dips in attendance, the Consumer Technology Association expects some 100,000 attendees, 1,000 new exhibitors and more than 3,000 companies to show this year.
Ukrainian startups bring tech innovation to CES 2023
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The past year has been difficult for startups everywhere, but running a company in Ukraine during the Russian invasion comes with a whole different set of challenges. Clinical psychologist Ivan Osadchyy brought his medical device, called Knopka, to this year's CES show in...
KSAT 12
Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show
Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
conceptcarz.com
Mercedes-Benz and SUPERPLASTIC launch new partnership and 'Superdackel' character at the CES 2023
• Mercedes-Benz reinterprets the iconic 'nodding dog' dashboard ornament together with SUPERPLASTIC, the global entertainment brand creating animated celebrities, digital entertainment and experiences. •The partners are premiering Superdackel in an animated short film and with an 8.2-foot figure at the Mercedes-Benz CES booth. •The collaboration is part of Mercedes-Benz's strategy...
MotorAuthority
Chrysler previews next-gen cabin technology at 2023 CES
Chrysler will use the 2023 CES starting Jan. 5 in Las Vegas to provide a taste of new in-vehicle technology it may introduce in its future electric lineup. The automaker will present the Synthesis, a cabin concept that integrates AI-backed software systems sourced from parent company Stellantis, together with sustainable materials.
Sony and Honda unveil AFEELA, their joint electric car brand at CES 2023
Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) has unveiled its new brand called AFEELA, which will include its range of battery-powered automobiles, at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023 in Las Vegas. The mobility tech company also showcased a prototype of its vision at the event. "AFEELA represents our concept of an interactive...
CES kicks off in Las Vegas, highlighting new tech, including automated snow blowers and robots
The tech world could be in for another shake up, as CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, a global gathering of innovators for tech’s biggest showcase of the year, kicked off on Thursday in Las Vegas.
Agriculture Online
John Deere unveils ExactShot, fully electric excavator at CES 2023
As the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, John Deere announces two new technologies – ExactShot and a fully electric excavator – during the keynote address. This important opening session featured John May, John Deere CEO. He is the first ag tech executive to lead this keynote. Jahmy...
Best of CES 2023: Nutrition tracking and a very smart mixer
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — From an AI oven that promises to warn you when your food is about to burn to a mixing bowl designed to take the hassle out of tracking calories, food tech was a key theme at this year's CES tech show in Las Vegas.
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
What to Watch in Tech for Retail in 2023
After a tough year that saw major technology platforms change hands, revenues fall and online ads fail to keep share prices from tanking, it finally looks like tech is back — kind of. The CES electronics show returned to Las Vegas this week, albeit in smaller form, following years of complications due to COVID-19. The Consumer Technology Association, the organization behind CES, estimated 100,000 attendees for this year’s installment, which is somewhat impressive considering the pandemic is far from over. But the attendance pales in comparison with its pre-coronavirus numbers, at only a little more than half of the usual...
salestechstar.com
Ohio-based haptic startup Contact CI is launching a new product, “Maestro EP” at CES 2023!
Maestro EP is a cutting-edge Multi-Force Ergonomic Haptics product. Contact CI is ushering in a new era for user interaction within simulation training and ultimately VR/AR experiences on the whole. Maestro EP enables virtual reality users to reach their hands into the experience while feeling engaged tangibly via highly tailored and impactfully nuanced simulations of the sense of touch.
ValueWalk
Almost A Quarter Of Crypto Business Leaders Studied Computer Science
DG Value Slumps -23.4% In 2022 But Sees Room For Optimism And Opportunities In 2023. Dov Gertzulin's DG Capital struggled last year. The firm's flagship strategy, DG Value Partners, returned -2.6% net in the month of December and -23.4% net in 2022 overall, according to a copy of the firm's December investor update that ValueWalk has been able to review. Meanwhile, the concentrated class of the strategy returned -35.2% in.
techaiapp.com
On Tap at CES: Health Tech, Smart Mixers and Edge AI
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. CES 2023 opened as usual Tuesday with a media-only event offering a peek at some of the consumer electronics that throngs of other visitors to Las Vegas will see when the show opens today.
ZDNet
Citizen's new watch uses NASA technology and AI to determine your fatigue
As the smartwatch market continues to grow, brands are forced to come up with innovative ways to make their new smartwatches stand out. At CES, Citizen did exactly that with its newest CZ Smart watch, which harnesses AI and NASA research to measure your fatigue and alertness. The power of...
POLITICO
A last shot of tech optimism from CES
Readers — yes, we’re coming to you Saturday! This is the last installment of our four-day on-the-ground report from CES, where we’ve been tracking the collision of federal policy, gadgets and our evolving virtual future. LAS VEGAS— The fallout from the House’s speakership mess managed to reach...
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
US News and World Report
U.S. Trustee Files Objection to FTX's Planned Asset Sales
(Reuters) - A U.S. Trustee filed an objection on Saturday to plans by bankrupt crypto exchange FTX to sell its digital currency futures and clearinghouse LedgerX, as well as units in Japan and Europe, according to a court filing. FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November and said last month...
CES 2023: ERANGTEK Signs MOU on Technology Cooperation and Production to Enter India's 5G Market With 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Jae Bok) announced that it will enter the Indian 5G market in earnest with 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas on the 6th (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005025/en/ ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation on the 6th (local time) at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas. (From left) Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN, Lee Jae Bok, ERANGTEK CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
