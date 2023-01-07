After a tough year that saw major technology platforms change hands, revenues fall and online ads fail to keep share prices from tanking, it finally looks like tech is back — kind of. The CES electronics show returned to Las Vegas this week, albeit in smaller form, following years of complications due to COVID-19. The Consumer Technology Association, the organization behind CES, estimated 100,000 attendees for this year’s installment, which is somewhat impressive considering the pandemic is far from over. But the attendance pales in comparison with its pre-coronavirus numbers, at only a little more than half of the usual...

