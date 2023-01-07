ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian/Ellsworth 74, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 68

Aitkin 49, Pillager 47

Albany 87, Zimmerman 47

Alexandria 82, St. Cloud Apollo 46

Andover 88, Anoka 55

Barnesville 76, Hawley 70

Barnum 54, Carlton 45

Becker 79, Big Lake 72

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84, Upsala 50

Bemidji 63, St. Francis 34

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74, Mound Westonka 64

Bethlehem Academy 54, Randolph 48

Bigfork, Mont. 74, Hill City 61

Blaine 86, Centennial 73

Bloomington Jefferson 75, Minneapolis South 66

Buffalo 49, Waconia 36

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 54

Caledonia 90, Wabasha-Kellogg 56

Cambridge-Isanti 98, Princeton 88

Canby 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 51

Champlin Park 76, Coon Rapids 75

Columbia Heights 74, Bloomington Kennedy 73

Concordia Academy 79, St. Croix Lutheran 66

Dawson-Boyd 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 40

DeLaSalle 74, Holy Angels 52

Deer River 88, Hibbing 59

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, Frazee 48

East Ridge 62, Forest Lake 36

Eden Prairie 83, Chanhassen 67

Ely 65, North Woods 49

Esko 100, Breckenridge 52

Farmington 80, Burnsville 65

Fillmore Central 72, Dover-Eyota 57

Floodwood 67, Cook County 56

Hermantown 108, Rock Ridge 77

Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 68, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 65, OT

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55, Litchfield 52

Irondale 65, Cretin-Derham Hall 63

Kasson-Mantorville 56, Cannon Falls 54

Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, Blooming Prairie 53

Kittson County Central 68, Lake of the Woods 37

La Crescent 79, St. Charles 39

Lake City 57, Pine Island 39

Lakeview 61, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45

Lakeville North 75, Lakeville South 62

Littlefork-Big Falls 54, Greenway 43

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 66, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 47

Luverne 58, Marshall 57

MACCRAY 67, Yellow Medicine East 49

Mahtomedi 102, Two Rivers 57

Mankato East 69, Rochester John Marshall 50

Maple River 74, New Richland-H-E-G 37

Melrose 68, Montevideo 47

Milaca 78, Foley 49

Minneota 69, Renville County West 34

Moose Lake/Willow River 94, Wrenshall 51

Mora 79, Braham 25

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 73, Benson 34

Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Chisholm 35

Murray County Central 91, Hills-Beaver Creek 63

New Ulm 81, Waseca 71

North Branch 82, Monticello 40

Northern Freeze 83, Stephen-Argyle 57

Norwood-Young America 76, Medford 48

PACT Charter 78, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 57

Park (Cottage Grove) 59, Woodbury 48

Park Center 104, Rogers 68

Perham 64, Pelican Rapids 29

Pine River-Backus 66, Verndale 27

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56, Rushford-Peterson 30

Prior Lake 67, Apple Valley 54

Proctor 65, Duluth Marshall 47

Redwood Valley 103, Jackson County Central 99

Richfield 76, Robbinsdale Cooper 63

Robbinsdale Armstrong 63, Elk River 55

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Central Minnesota Christian 54

Sacred Heart 77, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 56

Sauk Centre 72, BOLD 65

Sauk Rapids-Rice 58, Fergus Falls 43

Shakopee 49, Rosemount 40

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74

South Ridge 83, McGregor 22

South St. Paul 93, Hill-Murray 42

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 69, Rockford 67

Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Edgerton 40

Spectrum 60, Heritage Christian Academy 47

Spring Lake Park 76, Osseo 59

St. Agnes 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 48

St. Anthony 69, Fridley 57

St. Cloud Cathedral 37, Little Falls 29

St. Cloud Tech 69, Willmar 53

St. Michael-Albertville 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 30

St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Harding 58

St. Paul Como Park 77, Washington Tech 50

St. Paul Johnson 61, St. Paul Humboldt 20

St. Peter 73, Fairmont 69

St. Thomas Academy 63, Simley 51

Stillwater 67, Mounds View 56

Thief River Falls 59, Fertile-Beltrami 55

Totino-Grace 65, Maple Grove 56

United Christian 94, North Lakes Academy 74

United South Central 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 53

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, Madelia 43

West Central 77, Minnewaska 49

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 53, Red Rock Central 31

White Bear Lake 54, Roseville 32

Windom 115, St. James Area 76

Winona 66, Rochester Century 53

Winona Cotter 58, Lewiston-Altura 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

