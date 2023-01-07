ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Artesia 77, Santa Teresa 13

Aztec 53, Newcomb 34

Bloomfield 52, Jemez Valley 24

Capitan 47, Cottonwood Classical 23

Carlsbad 43, Portales 33

Cliff 53, Lordsburg 38

Des Moines 34, San Jon 26

Dulce 56, Escalante 42

Estancia 49, East Mountain 37

Eunice 44, Loving 28

Evangel Christian 51, Ramah 47

Gadsden 57, Deming 27

Gallup 74, Sandia 49

Gateway Christian 42, Tatum 28

Grants 52, Miyamura 40

Hobbs 59, West Mesa 20

Hope Christian 55, Valley 31

Las Cruces 63, Roswell 25

Logan 46, Fort Sumner/House 38

Menaul 50, Zuni 44

Mesa Vista 63, Penasco 60

Navajo Pine 55, Monte del Sol 12

Pine Hill 47, Mesilla Valley Christian 43

Quemado 55, Mountainair 32

Questa 46, Mora 34

Rehoboth 46, Bosque School 10

Rio Rancho 53, Santa Fe 32

Robertson 62, St. Michael’s 33

Roy Municipal Schools 37, Academy for Technology and The Classics 15

Sandia Prep 36, Albuquerque Academy 33

Tohajilee 58, Native American Community Academy 11

Tucumcari 59, Santa Rosa 46

Volcano Vista 64, Atrisco Heritage 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy