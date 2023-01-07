Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Artesia 77, Santa Teresa 13
Aztec 53, Newcomb 34
Bloomfield 52, Jemez Valley 24
Capitan 47, Cottonwood Classical 23
Carlsbad 43, Portales 33
Cliff 53, Lordsburg 38
Des Moines 34, San Jon 26
Dulce 56, Escalante 42
Estancia 49, East Mountain 37
Eunice 44, Loving 28
Evangel Christian 51, Ramah 47
Gadsden 57, Deming 27
Gallup 74, Sandia 49
Gateway Christian 42, Tatum 28
Grants 52, Miyamura 40
Hobbs 59, West Mesa 20
Hope Christian 55, Valley 31
Las Cruces 63, Roswell 25
Logan 46, Fort Sumner/House 38
Menaul 50, Zuni 44
Mesa Vista 63, Penasco 60
Navajo Pine 55, Monte del Sol 12
Pine Hill 47, Mesilla Valley Christian 43
Quemado 55, Mountainair 32
Questa 46, Mora 34
Rehoboth 46, Bosque School 10
Rio Rancho 53, Santa Fe 32
Robertson 62, St. Michael’s 33
Roy Municipal Schools 37, Academy for Technology and The Classics 15
Sandia Prep 36, Albuquerque Academy 33
Tohajilee 58, Native American Community Academy 11
Tucumcari 59, Santa Rosa 46
Volcano Vista 64, Atrisco Heritage 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0