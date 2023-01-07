ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, Tri-Center, Neola 50

Algona 90, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 47

Ankeny Centennial 54, Southeast Polk 52

Ankeny Christian Academy 64, Diagonal 28

Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Dike-New Hartford 44

Assumption, Davenport 56, Bettendorf 43

B-G-M 70, Tri-County, Thornburg 44

Bedford 55, Mount Ayr 44

Bondurant Farrar 73, North Polk, Alleman 66

Carroll 68, Carlisle 66

Cascade,Western Dubuque 58, West Branch 49

Cedar Falls 67, Linn-Mar, Marion 53

Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Iowa City West 62

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 89, Dubuque, Hempstead 38

Center Point-Urbana 45, Monticello 39

Central Decatur, Leon 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 32

Charles City 67, Waukon 41

Clear Lake 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 68, Glidden-Ralston 34

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 64, Whiting 22

Davenport, Central 86, Davenport, North 61

Davenport, West 77, Muscatine 63

Denison-Schleswig 71, Creston 58

Des Moines, Hoover 58, Des Moines, Roosevelt 53

Des Moines, Lincoln 73, Ottumwa 44

Dubuque, Senior 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 39

Dunkerton 81, Baxter 67

East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 45

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Centerville 50

Emmetsburg 41, East Sac County 39

Epworth, Western Dubuque 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47

Essex 66, Griswold 61, 2OT

Estherville Lincoln Central 53, Cherokee, Washington 31

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Hinton 61

Gilbert 60, Boone 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 49

Glenwood 88, Shenandoah 32

Grand View Christian 96, Perry 46

Grundy Center 52, BCLUW, Conrad 17

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56

Hillcrest Academy 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20

Holy Trinity 61, Central Lee, Donnellson 49

Hudson 81, Denver 63

Iowa City Liberty High School 83, Waterloo, East 73

Keokuk 53, Knox County, Mo. 38

Keota 62, H-L-V, Victor 41

Knoxville 55, Albia 51

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 80, Atlantic 63

Lake Mills 58, Forest City 38

Lenox 94, Nodaway Valley 85

Lewis Central 61, Clarinda 46

Louisa-Muscatine 54, Wapello 40

Lynnville-Sully 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 34

MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Central Elkader 38

Madrid 51, AC/GC 49

Manson Northwest Webster 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 57, Lisbon 55

Marion 86, Vinton-Shellsburg 45

Mason City 61, Fort Dodge 51

Midland, Wyoming 57, Starmont 39

Missouri Valley 70, Heartland Christian 25

Montezuma 83, English Valleys, North English 28

Moravia 73, Murray 58

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 77, Moulton-Udell 34

Mount Pleasant 59, Fort Madison 58

New Hampton 64, Crestwood, Cresco 52

Newell-Fonda 92, PAC-LM 54

Newman Catholic, Mason City 63, Saint Ansgar 30

North Fayette Valley 72, West Central, Maynard 44

North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Calamus-Wheatland 27

North Mahaska, New Sharon 77, Belle Plaine 29

North Union 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49

Norwalk 62, Grinnell 36

Ogden 66, Panorama, Panora 39

Osage 56, Northwood-Kensett 43

Pella Christian 53, Pella 41

Pleasant Valley 60, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39

Pleasantville 61, Interstate 35,Truro 30

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Wahlert, Dubuque 51

Quad Cities, Ill. 56, Pathway Christian 39

Ridge View 63, Westwood, Sloan 56

Riverside, Oakland 72, Logan-Magnolia 50

Roland-Story, Story City 75, West Marshall, State Center 22

Seymour 44, Lamoni 34

Sheldon 46, Boyden-Hull 41

Sioux Center 77, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, West Bend-Mallard 50

Sioux City, West 50, LeMars 31

Solon 55, Benton Community 41

South Central Calhoun 65, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42

South Hamilton, Jewell 62, PCM, Monroe 48

South Hardin 66, AGWSR, Ackley 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 58, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 36

South Winneshiek, Calmar 59, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 81, East Union, Afton 43

Springville 70, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44

St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Unity Christian 41

Stanton def. Hamburg, forfeit

Treynor 51, Underwood 44

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 75, Kee, Lansing 44

Urbandale 50, Ankeny 49

WACO, Wayland 68, Pekin 36

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 75, Union Community, LaPorte City 57

Washington 62, Fairfield 49

Waterloo Christian School 79, Collins-Maxwell 57

Waukee 60, Valley, West Des Moines 38

Waukee Northwest 61, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Decorah 58

Webster City 72, Humboldt 71

West Burlington 49, Danville 38

West Delaware, Manchester 80, Clear Creek-Amana 59

West Fork, Sheffield 54, Nashua-Plainfield 47

West Hancock, Britt 71, Bishop Garrigan 57

West Harrison, Mondamin 76, Woodbine 48

West Sioux 72, Trinity Christian High School 48

Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 50

Woodward-Granger 53, West Central Valley, Stuart 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.

