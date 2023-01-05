Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Due For Downward Correction
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, accelerating more than 100 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,175-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ
4 Ultra-Safe Stocks for 2023
The Foreign Banks industry has traded more or less in line with the S&P 500 over the past year. But with central banks raising rates across the world, this is likely to be one of the safe havens for investors this year. That’s because the higher rates will allow the banks to earn more on their deposits.
NASDAQ
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
NASDAQ
Will EQT Corporation (EQT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering EQT Corporation (EQT), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This company has an established record of...
NASDAQ
Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks
It feels harder than ever to find great companies to invest in right now, as the market continues to decline. And while investors know that each stock comes with some level of risk, the ones on this list have some outsize issues right now that investors should be aware of.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NASDAQ
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
NASDAQ
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: XLU, SO, D, AEP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLU) where we have detected an approximate $166.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.0% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 231,470,000 to 233,820,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLU, in trading today Southern Company (Symbol: SO) is up about 0.1%, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) is up about 0.1%, and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) is higher by about 1.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLU Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLU, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?
Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have tumbled over the last year due largely to a combination of a sluggish recovery from the pandemic, wide losses, high debt, and macroeconomic headwinds. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on...
NASDAQ
SUB: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) where we have detected an approximate $167.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 105,550,000 to 107,150,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SUB, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
NASDAQ
ETFs to Buy for January
The broader market kicked off 2023 on a moderate note. And why not? Traditionally, January brings with it seasonal tailwinds for the equity world. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2022 shows that January ended up offering positive stock returns in 43 years and negative returns in 30 years, per moneychimp.com, with an average positive return of 0.85%.
NASDAQ
3 Top Web3 Stocks to Buy in January
Have you heard about the next big thing in the internet world? It's called Web3, and it's all about using blockchain technology and decentralization to power the next generation of the Web. This stuff is getting a lot of attention lately, and smart investors should keep an eye on the best Web3 stocks.
NASDAQ
Vox Royalty Corp Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
Vox Royalty Corp (Nasdaq: VOXR), a returns focused mining royalty company, offering investors exposure to a mix of precious metals, battery metals and other critical metals, through royalty interests in mining operations around the word, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Kyle Floyd, Founder and CEO, rings the Closing Bell.
NASDAQ
Deere (DE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Deere (DE) closed at $428.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had...
NASDAQ
CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount continues to narrow
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tightened on Monday:. * WCS for February delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded between $26.10 and $25.75 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock. On Friday WCS traded between $26.45 and $26.25 a barrel under U.S. crude.
NASDAQ
Why Paypal (PYPL) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Paypal (PYPL), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This technology platform and digital payments...
Comments / 0