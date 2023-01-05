Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLU) where we have detected an approximate $166.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.0% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 231,470,000 to 233,820,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLU, in trading today Southern Company (Symbol: SO) is up about 0.1%, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) is up about 0.1%, and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) is higher by about 1.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLU Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLU, versus its 200 day moving average:

22 HOURS AGO