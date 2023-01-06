ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfect attendance at Friday's practice for Patriots ahead of monumental game

By Danny Jaillet
 2 days ago
The New England Patriots had perfect attendance for their practice on Friday, as they get set for the regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

This included the return of defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who was out of Thursday’s practice with an illness. The only players absent were practice squad players Terez Hall and Brad Hawkins.

There were some players limited that were notable, including Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones—four key components of the team’s secondary.

Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker were also limited at Friday’s practice. Both have been dealing with lingering injuries throughout the course of the season.

New England needs all hands on deck as they look to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday. A win would punch their ticket to the postseason, but a loss would mean they’d need some outside help from other teams to get in.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

