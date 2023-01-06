ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More details emerge on rising Patriots rookie Jack Jones going on reserve/suspended list

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots have reportedly put rookie cornerback Jack Jones and veteran punter Jake Bailey on the reserve/suspension list.

Any player on the reserve/suspension list doesn’t count towards the roster limit, and they also forfeit being paid their base salary. Since the Patriots have marked the move for December 31, both Jones and Bailey could miss out on the final two game checks of the season.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Jones’ suspension is believed to be related to “missing multiple rehabilitation appointments” for a knee injury. Jones’ agent, Jamal Tooson, put out a statement pertaining to his client on Thursday, via Reiss.

The statement read:

“Jack is focused on recovering and getting back to help the Patriots as soon as possible. Regarding the suspension, it appears to be based on miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process. I’m hopeful we’ll reach an amicable resolution for both Jack and the Patriots.”

As far as Bailey’s situation is concerned, the issue reportedly stems from “differing viewpoints” on when he was ready to return from his lingering back injury.

Being on the reserve/suspension list could potentially void the $6.5 million in guaranteed money on his contract. Bailey is coming off the worst season of his NFL career, while Jones showed promise as a future star in the Patriots’ defensive backfield.

It’s clearly not the way either expected their 2022 season to end.

