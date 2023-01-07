It's the Most Diverse Legislature Ever — but How Closely Does It Represent California?

Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
New Overtime Law for Agriculture Workers Was Never About the Workers
After many failed attempts to unionize more agricultural workers in California, Gov. Jerry Brown instead signed into law Assembly Bill 1066 in 2016 by then-Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), to require overtime pay of time-and-a-half for farm employees working more than eight hours a day or 40 hours a week, and double pay for those working more than 12 hours a day.
yovenice.com
Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in California
112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds. The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would cost the state of California an average of $8.1 billion a year each year for 12 years to put an end to homelessness at the current level of need. This is a calculation made without factoring in any assistance from the federal government. The estimate is 2.7% of the current state budget or an additional $6.9 billion after the already budgeted $1.2 billion out of the current California budget of $303 billion.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Requests Presidential Emergency Declaration to Support California’s Response to Deadly Storms
Governor Newsom and State Officials provide update on state’s actions. January 9, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – As winter storms continue to pummel California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday submitted a request to the White House for a Presidential Emergency Declaration to support ongoing storm response and recovery efforts.
GV Wire
How Much Does the State Legislature Look Like California?
Lea este artículo en español. The California Legislature that has reconvened is the most diverse ever: It includes a record number of women, occupying 50 of 120 seats, with one still being contested. It also includes an all-time high of Latino legislators, as well as lawmakers who openly identify as LGBTQ. And it now includes its first Muslim and Sikh members.
oc-breeze.com
LAO report: The California State Bar: Assessment of proposed disciplinary case processing standards
The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. The California State Bar: Assessment of Proposed Disciplinary Case Processing Standards. The State Bar functions as the administrative arm of the California Supreme Court for the purpose of admitting individuals to practice law in California and regulating the professional conduct of attorneys by adopting and enforcing rules of professional conduct. Complaints that such rules have been violated are processed through the State Bar’s own disciplinary system.
What Kern County and California can expect from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
With Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, voters in Kern County and across California can expect more theatrics and little relief for our most pressing issues.
California facing $24B budget shortfall amid economic uncertainty
California is facing a $24 billion budget shortfall for 2023-24 as ongoing concerns about inflation and a potential recession create economic uncertainty.
California Laws for 2023: Banning The "Pink Tax"
Raising the equality bar for women, or raising prices for men?. How would you like to pay more for a product that both men and women use and that differs only by color? Or to whom it is marketed? Well, that's what happens in a woman's daily life. She pays more for her razors, even though the difference may just be the color - the pink razor is marketed to women, the blue razor to men. Women typically pay more for shampoo and conditioner that is marketed to women, even though some of it is essentially the same product that costs men less.
California public schools ‘saturated’ with teachers who learned critical race theory when training: report
CriticalRace.org, which monitors critical race theory (CRT), examined teachers’ training programs in the University of California Schools of Education system.
GV Wire
California’s Green Revolution Is a Fill-in-the-Blanks Mess
In mid-November, the California Air Resources Board released its long-awaited “scoping plan” for the state that “would drastically reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and get to carbon neutrality by 2045 or earlier.”. Dan Walters. CalMatters. Opinion. “The achievable roadmap for the world’s fourth-largest economy proposes an...
californiaglobe.com
California Gov. Newsom Rewrites State History During Second Inaugural Address
California Governor Gavin Newsom was sworn in Friday for a second term. With the state suffering under a plague of hundreds of thousands of homeless drug addicts living on the streets, a serious spike in violent crime and theft, highest-in-the-nation taxes and cost of living, failing public schools, a state-created water shortage, and hundreds of thousands of California businesses and residents fleeing to friendlier states, Newsom made his second inaugural speech all about him – and he attacked the toothless GOP in this Democrat one-party state.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
After severe storms ravaged California, Newsom contacted Vice President Biden to request a state of emergency
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a slew of storms pounded the state in the first week of the new year, killing at least one person and causing extensive flooding, toppled trees, and power outages, Governor Gavin Newsom will urged President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency.
depauliaonline.com
Weeks of extreme weather and disaster leave citizens uncertain about the future of California’s climate
Uprooted trees, dark buildings and streets filled with brown, murky water have become a daily occurrence for Californians. A combination of earthquakes, cyclones and storms over the past few weeks have negatively impacted many, but the forecast shows that this extreme weather is far from over. After a devastating magnitude...
Newsom asks Biden for emergency declaration after extreme storms batter California
Flooding has killed 12 Californians this year, and more storms are on the way.
California's Newsom blames climate change, to seek federal assistance as more storms line up to batter state
California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference on Sunday, where he said he was requesting federal assistance through an emergency declaration.
California Flood Fears as Reservoir Water Levels Exceed Seasonal Averages
Recent storms, which are expected to continue, have led to a spike in certain reservoir levels.
Opinion: Democrats Face Dilemma as California’s Budget Surplus Withers
While California has a surplus of critical issues demanding political attention — housing, homelessness and water to mention the most obvious — it faces a deficit of financial resources to deal with them. Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon reveal a proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that...
MVUSD: Leading the Way on Environmental Justice for California Schools
Moreno Valley Unified School District (MVUSD) has been at the forefront of innovation for schools across California. In August, Moreno Valley High School opened their new, cyber innovation and Esports lab, and just recently, MVUSD added another major accomplishment to their district’s legacy this time in the environmental justice realm.
kusi.com
Sen. Brian Jones labels Gov. Newsom’s top 10 failures in first term
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in the state of California in 2019, homelessness has skyrocketed and the cost of living has gone through the roof. Energy prices in the state are some of the highest in the nation because of policies put in place by Democrat legislators.
Comments / 2