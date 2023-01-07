ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

It's the Most Diverse Legislature Ever — but How Closely Does It Represent California?

By John Osborne D'Agostino, Sameea Kamal, Ariel Gans
KQED
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
californiaglobe.com

New Overtime Law for Agriculture Workers Was Never About the Workers

After many failed attempts to unionize more agricultural workers in California, Gov. Jerry Brown instead signed into law Assembly Bill 1066 in 2016 by then-Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), to require overtime pay of time-and-a-half for farm employees working more than eight hours a day or 40 hours a week, and double pay for those working more than 12 hours a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yovenice.com

Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in California

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds. The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would cost the state of California an average of $8.1 billion a year each year for 12 years to put an end to homelessness at the current level of need. This is a calculation made without factoring in any assistance from the federal government. The estimate is 2.7% of the current state budget or an additional $6.9 billion after the already budgeted $1.2 billion out of the current California budget of $303 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

How Much Does the State Legislature Look Like California?

Lea este artículo en español. The California Legislature that has reconvened is the most diverse ever: It includes a record number of women, occupying 50 of 120 seats, with one still being contested. It also includes an all-time high of Latino legislators, as well as lawmakers who openly identify as LGBTQ. And it now includes its first Muslim and Sikh members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

LAO report: The California State Bar: Assessment of proposed disciplinary case processing standards

The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. The California State Bar: Assessment of Proposed Disciplinary Case Processing Standards. The State Bar functions as the administrative arm of the California Supreme Court for the purpose of admitting individuals to practice law in California and regulating the professional conduct of attorneys by adopting and enforcing rules of professional conduct. Complaints that such rules have been violated are processed through the State Bar’s own disciplinary system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CJ Kowalski

California Laws for 2023: Banning The "Pink Tax"

Raising the equality bar for women, or raising prices for men?. How would you like to pay more for a product that both men and women use and that differs only by color? Or to whom it is marketed? Well, that's what happens in a woman's daily life. She pays more for her razors, even though the difference may just be the color - the pink razor is marketed to women, the blue razor to men. Women typically pay more for shampoo and conditioner that is marketed to women, even though some of it is essentially the same product that costs men less.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

California’s Green Revolution Is a Fill-in-the-Blanks Mess

In mid-November, the California Air Resources Board released its long-awaited “scoping plan” for the state that “would drastically reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and get to carbon neutrality by 2045 or earlier.”. Dan Walters. CalMatters. Opinion. “The achievable roadmap for the world’s fourth-largest economy proposes an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Gov. Newsom Rewrites State History During Second Inaugural Address

California Governor Gavin Newsom was sworn in Friday for a second term. With the state suffering under a plague of hundreds of thousands of homeless drug addicts living on the streets, a serious spike in violent crime and theft, highest-in-the-nation taxes and cost of living, failing public schools, a state-created water shortage, and hundreds of thousands of California businesses and residents fleeing to friendlier states, Newsom made his second inaugural speech all about him – and he attacked the toothless GOP in this Democrat one-party state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes

California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy