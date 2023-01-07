It's the Most Diverse Legislature Ever — but How Closely Does It Represent California?

Raising the equality bar for women, or raising prices for men?. How would you like to pay more for a product that both men and women use and that differs only by color? Or to whom it is marketed? Well, that's what happens in a woman's daily life. She pays more for her razors, even though the difference may just be the color - the pink razor is marketed to women, the blue razor to men. Women typically pay more for shampoo and conditioner that is marketed to women, even though some of it is essentially the same product that costs men less.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO