Leola M. Russell
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, 12:30 a.m., Leola M. Russell passed peacefully in her sleep. She was the eldest daughter of Henry N. Russell and Leola M. Flint Russell of Lewiston and Damariscotta. Leola was 67 years old and graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle in 1964. Leola grew up...
Francis Reynolds Welch Jr. ‘Rennie,’
Francis Reynolds Welch Jr. “Rennie,” passed away on Dec. 31, 2022 with his loving wife Lynde by his side. He is survived by his son, Tom Welch and wife, Meg of Jackman; daughter, Kelly Welch, of Newmarket, N.H.; and son, Kevin Welch and wife Amanda, of Whitefield. Ren was a proud father and an adoring “Gampy” to his six grandchildren, Sophia Whitney, of Hampton N.H., Hailey and Braidan Welch, of Jackman, and Camdyn, Addyson and Jillyan Welch, of Whitefield. He loved attending the grandchildren’s sporting events and was usually the loudest voice in the crowd.
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire
A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the...
Little Woodfords coffee shop in Portland announces closure
PORTLAND, Maine — The Little Woodfords coffee shop announced on Friday that it would be shutting down. In an Instagram post, Little Woodfords wrote January would be the last month it's open. "We could continue on as-is, but deep down we know it is time to say farewell to...
A Familiar Face at the CLC YMCA
This week many members of the Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta are doing a double take as they see a familiar face from the community at the front desk. On Tuesday, Jan. 2, former King Eider’s Pub co-owner Cynthia Weiss joined the team as the local Y’s new membership director. In her new role, Weiss will lead the Y’s welcome center.
Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies
A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
Raymond author’s book remains popular with Maine residents
A Raymond author continues to be amazed at the success of her book about growing up with 10 siblings in a reportedly haunted apartment building in Portland. Cheryl Blanchard’s book "236 Cumberland Ave. Portland, Maine: Strange Happenings in our Young Lives," is a thorough recounting of tales from the author and her siblings' recollections that haven't been spoken of for more than half a century. Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the book remains popular more than three years after it was first published, and especially among Maine residents.
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good
Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
This Drive-Thru Worker at the Dunkin’ in Brunswick, Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
Lori Sibley
On Dec. 31, 2022 Lori Sibley, of Wiscasset, passed away with her children and loved ones at her side after a brief illness. Lori was born on Dec. 11, 1960 to Loren and Patricia Sibley. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1979 and married Scott Brewer in 1983. Together for nearly 30 years they raised their children Earl III, Sarah Jo and Adam at their home in Boothbay. A very proud and devoted mother Lori never failed to come to their rescue – always there in comfort for bad dreams, bad days, or sickness and forever celebrating her children. Her support, encouragement, and unconditional love were tremendous.
Carolyn Ann Murray
Carolyn Ann Murray, 76, of Livermore Falls, formerly of Whitefield, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2023 after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta, on Nov. 26, 1946, she was the only child of Norman and Sylvia (Klepsar) McKinnon. Carolyn grew up in Whitefield, attended local...
Snow moves into Maine
Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads. The snow will continue through the evening commute making for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
10 Cozy Authentic Italian Restaurants in the Greater Portland, Maine, Area
Strolling through the cobblestone streets and brick buildings of Portland can sometimes make you feel like you are right in Europe. Wander down Wharf Street and you could convince yourself you’re in Bologna. This may elicit a feeling in you that makes you crave some authentic Italian cuisine. We...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported
WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
