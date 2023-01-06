ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham: National League side cause FA Cup shock

National League Wrexham knocked Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup in a seven-goal thriller. Early goals from Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got Wrexham off to a dream start before Ben Sheaf halved the deficit. Thomas O'Connor got Wrexham's third before Paul Mullin's penalty looked to have...
The Independent

Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw

Manchester City and Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.The draw has been made for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.The draw, the ties from which are set to be take place from January 27-30, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC

FA Cup fourth-round draw: Date, time, ball numbers & how to watch

There have been goals, thrills and shocks in the FA Cup third round. This is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth-round draw. The draw will take place before Manchester City host Chelsea in the third round on Sunday, 8 January. It will take place just after 16:05 GMT.
The Independent

Manchester City face potential Arsenal tie in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester City will play the winner of Premier League leaders Arsenal’s tie with Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round.The Gunners take on the League One U’s on Monday evening with Pep Guardiola’s side awaiting the victor after they thumped Chelsea 4-0 in their third-round tie on Sunday.Tottenham will travel to Preston, while holders Liverpool, who escaped with a replay against Wolves on Saturday, face an away trip to Brighton should they prevail at Molineux. League Two’s Walsall will play the 2021 winners Leicester, while another fourth-tier side Stevenage’s reward for stunning Aston Villa on Sunday is a trip...
BBC

Scottish Women's Cup: Big wins for Celtic & Rangers in fourth round

Rangers and Celtic were big winners in the fourth round of the Scottish Women's Cup, banging in 20 goals between them. Rangers hit 11 to beat Stirling University, while trophy holders Celtic knocked nine past Falkirk. SWPL1 leaders Glasgow City also had a comfortable afternoon, with a 4-0 home success...
The Independent

Oxford United vs Arsenal LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Premier League leaders Arsenal booked an FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester City after they beat third-tier Oxford United 3-0 on Monday night thanks to second-half goals from Mohamed Elneny and two from Eddie Nketiah.Oxford more then held their own on their own turf in the first half, giving Arsenal a few worrying moments while restricting their illustrious opponents to half chances down the other end.Once the deadlock was broken by Elneny, however, a bullet header from a Fabio Vieira free kick in the 63rd minute, Arsenal were too strong for Oxford.Nketiah made sure of the victory seven minutes later from another Vieira assist, before he netted his fifth goal in his last five matches in all competitions for the Gunners 14 minutes from time to put the seal on a hard-earned Arsenal win.A trip to Premier League champions City at the end of the month is Arsenal’s reward for the win, as Mikel Arteta’s side continue their fine season.
BBC

Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland: Late comeback sends Black Cats into FA Cup fourth round

Championship club Sunderland scored twice in stoppage time to reach the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of League One side Shrewsbury Town. Matthew Pennington nodded in a right-wing corner 10 minutes before full-time to put Shrewsbury in front. Ross Stewart, on as a second-half substitute, netted Sunderland's equaliser...
BBC

Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC

Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
The Independent

UEFA accused of exclusion over Liverpool’s ‘shocking’ disabled ticket allocation

Uefa has been accused of showing contempt for disabled fans after Real Madrid refused to increase their allocation of just four wheelchair spaces for Liverpool fc’s last-16 Champions League tie.Competing clubs are required to allocate at least five per cent of their capacity to visiting supporters but for the second leg in March at the Bernabeu Liverpool have been given 1,800 tickets – just over half the number expected.Wheelchair users have been restricted to only four places, which are all contained in the home end.The Bernabeu is still undergoing renovation and has a reduced capacity of 70,000 but Ted Morris,...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Fulham defeat Hull 2-0 to progress to fourth round

Watch highlights as Layvin Kurzawa and Dan James help Fulham progress to the FA Cup fourth round with 2-0 victory over Hull in the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Fulham defeat Hull to reach FA Cup fourth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC...

