Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Trailer: Sophie's Life Is a 'Trainwreck' (Exclusive)
How I Met Your Father kicks off new episodes in just a few weeks, and only ET exclusively debuts the season 2 trailer!. The minute-long trailer opens with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friend, Valentina (Francia Raisa), as they lament entering their 30s and how much of a "trainwreck" their lives still are. They're all still trying to find "the love of [their] lives," but as Sophie shares, "the world is not that simple anymore" as the friends continue to go through the highs and lows of trying to date in the modern age.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Jennifer Coolidge’s Golden Globes speech gave a glimpse into Hollywood’s brutal battle for survival
"The White Lotus" star thanked Ryan Murphy and show creator Mike White for keeping her career alive.
WHAS 11
Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet Are Caught in a 'Fatal Attraction' Triangle in First Look
Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series has a premiere date!. The eight-episode reboot, led by Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet, will premiere with its first two episodes on Sunday, April 30 on the streaming service in the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour.
WHAS 11
'Carnival Row': Watch the Trailer for the Final Season Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne
Ahead of Carnival Row's return with its second and final season, Prime Video released the official trailer for the Victorian fantasy-drama series starring Orlando Bloom as inspector Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as a fae named Vignette Stonemoss. According to the streaming platform, humans and creatures will continue to...
WHAS 11
'NCIS' Crossover Sneak Peek: Alden Parker Meets the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Team (Exclusive)
The three-hour crossover event kicks off Monday night with NCIS, followed by NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA, and only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the second hour from Hawaii. In the clip, NCIS' Alden Parker (Gary Cole) meets members of the Hawaii team as they go over the...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Michael Reveals the Shocking Extent of His Affair as Angela Breaks Down
Michael's affair with another woman is a lot more serious than he at first made it seem. On part two of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, Angela returned to filming after losing her temper on Usman and walking out, and Michael revealed the shocking extent of his relationship with another woman.
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Jaffrey Shares She Found 'Forever Love' in the Pods After Cole Barnett Split
Though things definitely went south between Zanab Jaffrey and her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, on Love Is Blind, the flight attendant and realtor recently shared that she did find "forever love" in the pods during season 3. "This one is long overdue. Just because I didn’t come out of LIB...
WHAS 11
See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer
Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
WHAS 11
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Luke Galbranson
Sorry, Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson shippers, the couple has decided to call it quits! The Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that after less than three months of dating, it's officially a wrap for the Bravolebrities. "Luke and I are...
WHAS 11
Gayle King Marks 11 Years at CBS News in Her Iconic Yellow Dress: 'To Another 11!'
Gayle King is ringing in her 11th year with CBS Mornings in her signature yellow dress! On Monday, the 68-year-old co-host celebrated the special occasion by keeping with tradition and donning the same yellow-and-white sleeveless dress she first wore for her very first episode on Jan. 9 in 2012, and has worn every year since.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Brown Talks Her Future With Kody Amid Separation
Janelle Brown is at a crossroads in life and isn't sure which way to go. The Sister Wives star and her estranged husband, Kody Brown, announced during the TLC show's One-on-One special that they have been separated for months. Janelle expressed that she is "really happy" being separated from her...
WHAS 11
Prince Harry Acknowledges His Part in the 'Breakdown' of His Relationship With Prince William and King Charles
Prince Harry is taking ownership of his role in the major rift between his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opened up to Michael Strahan on Monday's Good Morning America ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. Strahan asked the father of two if he felt...
WHAS 11
Quinta Brunson Wins First Major Acting Award for 'Abbott Elementary' at 2023 Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson is a first-time Golden Globe winner! The star and creator of ABC's breakout comedy, Abbott Elementary, had a big night Tuesday when she was crowned Best Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy. Brunson, who did not win an acting Emmy for her performance as second-grade...
WHAS 11
Jerrod Carmichael Opens Golden Globes With Frank Monologue About HFPA Controversies
This year's Golden Globe Awards kicked off with host Jerrod Carmichael getting serious with a reserved, candid opening monologue that addressed the show's past controversies. "I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here because I'm Black," he said. "This show... did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- I won't say they were a racist organization, but they didn't have one Black member until George Floyd died. Do with that information what you will."
WHAS 11
Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
WHAS 11
Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization (Exclusive)
Showing support! Colin Farrell is sharing his love and concern for former co-star Jeremy Renner following the Hawkeye star's hospitalization. Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his friend and S.W.A.T. co-star's health, after his frightening snow plow accident on Jan. 1.
WHAS 11
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
WHAS 11
Ke Huy Quan Emotionally Thanks Steven Spielberg While Accepting Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe
Ke Huy Quan is a Golden Globe winner! At Tuesday's 2023 ceremony, the 51-year-old actor won his first statuette for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. While accepting the Best Supporting Actor award, an emotional Quan thanked Steven Spielberg for giving him his big break when he cast him in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom when he was 13 years old.
Comments / 0