'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Trailer: Sophie's Life Is a 'Trainwreck' (Exclusive)

How I Met Your Father kicks off new episodes in just a few weeks, and only ET exclusively debuts the season 2 trailer!. The minute-long trailer opens with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friend, Valentina (Francia Raisa), as they lament entering their 30s and how much of a "trainwreck" their lives still are. They're all still trying to find "the love of [their] lives," but as Sophie shares, "the world is not that simple anymore" as the friends continue to go through the highs and lows of trying to date in the modern age.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer

Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Luke Galbranson

Sorry, Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson shippers, the couple has decided to call it quits! The Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that after less than three months of dating, it's officially a wrap for the Bravolebrities. "Luke and I are...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Brown Talks Her Future With Kody Amid Separation

Janelle Brown is at a crossroads in life and isn't sure which way to go. The Sister Wives star and her estranged husband, Kody Brown, announced during the TLC show's One-on-One special that they have been separated for months. Janelle expressed that she is "really happy" being separated from her...
Jerrod Carmichael Opens Golden Globes With Frank Monologue About HFPA Controversies

This year's Golden Globe Awards kicked off with host Jerrod Carmichael getting serious with a reserved, candid opening monologue that addressed the show's past controversies. "I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here because I'm Black," he said. "This show... did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- I won't say they were a racist organization, but they didn't have one Black member until George Floyd died. Do with that information what you will."
Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization (Exclusive)

Showing support! Colin Farrell is sharing his love and concern for former co-star Jeremy Renner following the Hawkeye star's hospitalization. Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his friend and S.W.A.T. co-star's health, after his frightening snow plow accident on Jan. 1.
Ke Huy Quan Emotionally Thanks Steven Spielberg While Accepting Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe

Ke Huy Quan is a Golden Globe winner! At Tuesday's 2023 ceremony, the 51-year-old actor won his first statuette for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. While accepting the Best Supporting Actor award, an emotional Quan thanked Steven Spielberg for giving him his big break when he cast him in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom when he was 13 years old.

