JACKSON, Miss. – Coming off their first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) loss of the year, Alabama A&M (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) men's basketball will play look to split the road trip to as they take on Jackson State (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) on Monday, January 9. Tip-off inside the Williams Athletic & Assembly Center is set for 7:30 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO