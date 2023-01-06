ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aamusports.com

Bulldogs Look to Split Road Stint with Battle against Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. – Coming off their first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) loss of the year, Alabama A&M (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) men's basketball will play look to split the road trip to as they take on Jackson State (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) on Monday, January 9. Tip-off inside the Williams Athletic & Assembly Center is set for 7:30 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Prepares for Huge Road Test at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. – Looking to sweep their first conference road trip, Alabama A&M women's basketball team will face their toughest Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) test so far as take on Jackson State inside of the Williams Athletic & Assembly Center on Monday, January 9, with tip-off scheduled for at 5:30 p.m.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy