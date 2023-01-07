Mid-valley roundup: Yuba College men win 8th straight; women fall at Merritt College
College basketball
The Yuba College men’s basketball team won its eighth straight – fourth in the Bay Valley – with a 85-64 win at Merritt Thursday.
College basketball
The Yuba College men’s basketball team won its eighth straight – fourth in the Bay Valley – with a 85-64 win at Merritt Thursday.
Media Account for Appeal-Democrat
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0