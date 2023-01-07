ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Mid-valley roundup: Yuba College men win 8th straight; women fall at Merritt College

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 2 days ago
College basketball

The Yuba College men’s basketball team won its eighth straight – fourth in the Bay Valley – with a 85-64 win at Merritt Thursday.

