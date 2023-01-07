ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

HollywoodLife

Damar Hamlin Breaks Silence After Cardiac Arrest: ‘Keep Praying For Me’

Damar Hamlin released his first statement following his terrifying on-field collapse during the Jan. 2 game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Damar, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals Tee Higgins and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Hamlin spoke for the first time since the event, making an emotional statement on his Instagram.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
The Independent

NFL player Damar Hamlin leaves Cincinnati hospital a week after cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin has been released from hospital in Cincinnati and is returning to Buffalo just one week after suffering a cardiac arrest in an NFL game.The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety’s heart stopped nine minutes into last Monday’s match against the Cincinnati Bengals when he collided with wide receiver Tee Higgins.Hamlin had been recovering at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but was released on Monday to continue his recovery at hospital in Buffalo.He tweeted: “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing...
CINCINNATI, OH

