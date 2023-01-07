Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements
Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes reps Damar Hamlin prior to matchup vs Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rocked a Damar Hamlin shirt prior to his matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The entire NFL community is thinking of Damar Hamlin after Monday night’s frightening incident. Hamlin was given nearly 10 minutes of CPR on the field, and was...
Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital, Back in Buffalo
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was reportedly released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday. Per Tom Pelissero of... The post Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital, Back in Buffalo appeared first on Outsider.
Damar Hamlin Breaks Silence After Cardiac Arrest: ‘Keep Praying For Me’
Damar Hamlin released his first statement following his terrifying on-field collapse during the Jan. 2 game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Damar, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals Tee Higgins and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Hamlin spoke for the first time since the event, making an emotional statement on his Instagram.
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
‘We’re deeply honored;’ UC Medical staff recognized for on-field support of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Healthcare providers from University of Cincinnati Medical Center who were part of the on-field response in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were recognized in a pre-game ceremony prior to the Bengals home game against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. >>‘We all won;’ Damar...
What we learned about the NFL in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
The NFL has experienced nothing quite like the last few days.
Ground-up decision: How Bills, Bengals led the way after Damar Hamlin collapsed
While NFL officials insisted all week that they never intended to restart the Bills-Bengals game, interviews by ESPN with coaches, players, union officials and team executives have told another story: Postponing the game was a ground-up decision.
NFL player Damar Hamlin leaves Cincinnati hospital a week after cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin has been released from hospital in Cincinnati and is returning to Buffalo just one week after suffering a cardiac arrest in an NFL game.The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety’s heart stopped nine minutes into last Monday’s match against the Cincinnati Bengals when he collided with wide receiver Tee Higgins.Hamlin had been recovering at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but was released on Monday to continue his recovery at hospital in Buffalo.He tweeted: “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing...
Comments / 0