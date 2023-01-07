Damar Hamlin has been released from hospital in Cincinnati and is returning to Buffalo just one week after suffering a cardiac arrest in an NFL game.The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety’s heart stopped nine minutes into last Monday’s match against the Cincinnati Bengals when he collided with wide receiver Tee Higgins.Hamlin had been recovering at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but was released on Monday to continue his recovery at hospital in Buffalo.He tweeted: “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO