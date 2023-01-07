ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

FOX40

Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022.  Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened.  The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
gtgazette.com

‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river

The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
PILOT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer

RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on SR-4 in Stockton

On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury car collision in Stockton. The incident was described as a head-on crash involving two vehicles on State Route 4 and Roberts Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Car Collision in...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mother of Sacramento's DJ Gio says her slain son's storage unit was burglarized

SACRAMENTO — The mother of a slain Sacramento-area DJ is now dealing with the loss of her son's legacy.Anita Razo is the mother of DJ Gio, who was shot and killed in Natomas last April. Razo said somebody burglarized a storage unit containing many of her son's possessions.She said not only was her family victimized but so was the entire local DJ community because the items were going to be used to raise money for the DJ Gio Foundation. "Most importantly, they stole from the children who were going to benefit from the funds, learning to DJ, learning to explore their musical abilities. And now all of that is gone," Razo said.The stolen items were all the family had left of Gio, including his DJ equipment, designer clothes, shoes and luggage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
NAPA, CA
ABC10

Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man

VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
VALLEJO, CA

