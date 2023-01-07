Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting remains under investigation.
Police: 63-year-old arrested after multiple break-in attempts in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police recently announced the arrest of 63-year-old William Anderson after he allegedly tried — on more than one occasion — to break into a home. When police responded to reports of an attempted break in at a home on Cement Hill Road, they...
Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing
(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022. Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened. The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding […]
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
Investigators looking for person of interest in deadly shooting of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Five months after a former Amador football star was shot and killed at a party in Rancho Cordova, investigators have an update. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and video of a person of interest at a Friday press conference. CASE HISTORY.
Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on SR-4 in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury car collision in Stockton. The incident was described as a head-on crash involving two vehicles on State Route 4 and Roberts Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Car Collision in...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, witness intimidation, shoplifting
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 8. James Paul Wimberly, 38, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the Thomasino Way area...
CHP Releases Information on Crash That Killed PG&E Contractor in Mendo Providing Storm Response
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo was killed on the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a vehicle accident on Mountain View Road near Manchester. Castillo was in Mendocino County working as a contractor for PG&E clearing vegetation associated with the recent storms. After the vehicle was unable to...
Mother of Sacramento's DJ Gio says her slain son's storage unit was burglarized
SACRAMENTO — The mother of a slain Sacramento-area DJ is now dealing with the loss of her son's legacy.Anita Razo is the mother of DJ Gio, who was shot and killed in Natomas last April. Razo said somebody burglarized a storage unit containing many of her son's possessions.She said not only was her family victimized but so was the entire local DJ community because the items were going to be used to raise money for the DJ Gio Foundation. "Most importantly, they stole from the children who were going to benefit from the funds, learning to DJ, learning to explore their musical abilities. And now all of that is gone," Razo said.The stolen items were all the family had left of Gio, including his DJ equipment, designer clothes, shoes and luggage.
Two people found dead after trees fell on their tents in Sacramento
(KTXL) — Two people died over the weekend in “storm-related” incidents, Sacramento County said in a statement. The county said both people were unhoused and were found with trees on top of their tents. The first person, Rebekah Rohde, 40, died Saturday near North 5th Street, south...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
3 people found dead after Sacramento County flooding are identified
The Sacramento County coroner has identified all three people found dead in the southern part of the county in the wake of flooding from the New Year's Eve storm. Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Oklahoma. Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland, California. Mei Keng Lam , 57, of San Leandro, California.
Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man
VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Jackknifed big rig blocks street in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A jackknifed big rig is blocking the street in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Northbound Pershing Avenue at Poplar Street is closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
