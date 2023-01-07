Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Prep WV 26, Pinnacle 14
Bear River 59, Union 37
Ben Lomond 49, St. Joseph 35
Brighton 69, Park City 12
Clearfield 42, Layton 27
Copper Hills 46, Fremont 45
Davis 51, Farmington 40
Grand County 53, Waterford 17
Gunnison Valley 68, Tintic 37
Highland 56, Murray 53
Hunter 48, Cyprus 47
Kanab 71, San Juan Blanding 50
Lehi 53, Jordan 52
Lone Peak 68, Springville 48
Maeser Prep Academy 50, UMA-Camp Williams 10
Manila 51, Altamont 42
Montague, Mich. 37, Fremont 34
North Summit 58, Wasatch 55
North Summit 61, Tabiona 58
Olympus 42, Skyline 40
Rich County 46, Intermountain Christian 27
Richfield 58, Maple Mountain 22
Ridgeline 50, Bountiful 43
Roy 40, Granger 39
Syracuse 42, Weber 25
Taylorsville 52, Kearns 17
Timpview 71, Mountain View 46
Woods Cross 39, Judge Memorial 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
