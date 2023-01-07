ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Prep WV 26, Pinnacle 14

Bear River 59, Union 37

Ben Lomond 49, St. Joseph 35

Brighton 69, Park City 12

Clearfield 42, Layton 27

Copper Hills 46, Fremont 45

Davis 51, Farmington 40

Grand County 53, Waterford 17

Gunnison Valley 68, Tintic 37

Highland 56, Murray 53

Hunter 48, Cyprus 47

Kanab 71, San Juan Blanding 50

Lehi 53, Jordan 52

Lone Peak 68, Springville 48

Maeser Prep Academy 50, UMA-Camp Williams 10

Manila 51, Altamont 42

Montague, Mich. 37, Fremont 34

North Summit 58, Wasatch 55

North Summit 61, Tabiona 58

Olympus 42, Skyline 40

Rich County 46, Intermountain Christian 27

Richfield 58, Maple Mountain 22

Ridgeline 50, Bountiful 43

Roy 40, Granger 39

Syracuse 42, Weber 25

Taylorsville 52, Kearns 17

Timpview 71, Mountain View 46

Woods Cross 39, Judge Memorial 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

