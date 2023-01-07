Read full article on original website
Related
Biden unites with McConnell and says parties can work together if 'egos' are dropped
President Joe Biden united with Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky Wednesday and preached that bipartisanship in Washington was possible.
Larry Kudlow: The rules package will block big government socialism
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow highlights what is in the House GOP's rules package and discusses his hopes for the new Republican-led Congress to restore economic growth in America on 'Kudlow.'
Readers respond: The chaos caused by the radical right
The debacle surrounding the election for speaker of the U.S. House shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s been following politics, especially GOP politics, the last 7 years. There’s a small, radical right cabal that wants to continue exercising minority rule in government; this is why Kevin McCarthy faced such a challenge. Does anyone wonder at the sheer gall of this cabal? They firmly believe they can change our government through political extremism, regardless of the will of the majority. Why do they believe this? It’s because precedent for political extremism and minority rule was set in 2016 when Donald Trump - who did not win the popular vote – was nonetheless installed in office, eventually nominating three Supreme Court justices. Once in office, Trump not only refused to condemn the radical right, he told them to “stand by.” For what, America wondered. That answer was given on Jan. 6, 2021 as armed extremists stormed the Capitol, incited by Trump, as the Jan. 6 Committee found. America underwent a dark time 70 years ago, during McCarthyism and the “Red Menace.” How ironic that the current Red Menace is now opposed to McCarthyism. We cannot continue to let the radical right undermine American democracy. The more they are coddled, emboldened and encouraged, the more they will see their extremism as valid. The recent nomination for speaker of the House is just one more example of how damaging minority rule can be.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Home Depot's 93-year-old cofounder who said 'nobody works' anymore because of 'socialism' has donated $64 million to elect Trump and the Republican party over the years
Bernie Marcus, who has donated millions to Trump, said Thursday he did not think Home Depot would be as successful if it was founded today.
Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden
The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected
The criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic – the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual. Nonetheless, the recommendation that Trump be investigated for four potential crimes – obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United […] The post Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Josh Hawley Spills Reason He Didn’t Show Up to Zelensky Speech
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) bluntly stated why he chose not to attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech before a joint session of Congress on Thursday. “I didn’t go to the speech because I didn’t want to be part of a photo op asking for more money from the United States government when they have not given us a single piece of accounting on anything they spent,” Hawley said on Friday following questions surrounding his absence. “Our European allies are continuing to sandbag,” he continued. “We have spent more on Ukraine than all of the Europeans put together, and it’s on their continent.” Some Republicans, however, including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, attended the speech but refused to stand—even as Zelensky received a standing ovation. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) at the same time claimed it would have been “disrespectful” if he appeared at the speech. Meanwhile Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz apeared on Tucker Carlson Thursday evening, claiming had he stood for Zelensky, it would have been a “North Korea-style” act.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at several people in his latest Truth Social rant. In two Christmas Eve posts, the 76-year-old fumed about President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election, in addition to the January 6 Capitol attack. "The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," Trump wrote. "If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in...
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
Trump Battles On Truth Social To Make Voting As Inconvenient As Possible
Trump tells governors to ban mail-in ballots (just like the kind he has used) and only allow paper-ballot voting on a single day.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
msn.com
Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered
Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
Meet the new MAGA generation: These newly-elected Republicans set to join Team MTG
Trumpist election deniers were soundly defeated in competitive midterm races this year, for the most part. But there's no shortage of far-right MAGA diehards who are joining Congress this week, mostly elected from safe Republican districts and states. While the midterm elections served as a sweeping repudiation of fringe Trump-backed...
Trump walks away when questioned about Jan. 6 at New Year's Eve party: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, where he briefly spoke to the media. According...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0