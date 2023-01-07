ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

DVAL MARDI GRAS COSTUMES

Remembering J.W. "Dub" Foster.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here in Louisiana we don’t waste any time! The red, green, and white of Christmas are quickly replaced with the purple, green, and gold of Mardi Gras. So let’s wrap up this season’s holiday kitchen on a festive note. Mardi Gras is...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather

KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert
LAKE CHARLES, LA
cw39.com

Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Mardi Gras season officially begins with Twelfth Night celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelfth Night kicked off the start of the 2023 Mardi Gras season on Saturday with a night of food, fun, and live entertainment. The celebration introduced every Mardi Gras Krewe in Northwest Louisiana with a total of 16 krewes participating. The royal courts were introduced by Paul...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Volunteer near you: Opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Faith House of Acadiana provides shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Sweet Potato seed available for Spring 2023 planting

As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianalottery.com

Lottery Offices Closed Jan. 16

BATON ROUGE – All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All drawings will be conducted as usual and players may still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Doctor False Representation

KPLC 7 News at Noon Friday weather.
LOUISIANA STATE

