The modern giraffe is the tallest animal alive with an average height of 15-18 feet. Modern giraffes have one of the most extreme evolutionary adaptations; their long necks! But how did giraffes look before they evolved into what we see today? Their evolutionary history dates back to over 50 million years ago. The largest ever giraffe was 2,760 lbs and had antlers. Along their evolutionary line is one of the largest known ruminants of all time, the Sivatherium. While this species may not have modern giraffes beat in height, they definitely have them beat in weight. Let’s look at the ancient Sivatherium, and what we know about this large giraffe animal.

10 DAYS AGO