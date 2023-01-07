The Los Angeles Rams will put a bow on their rough 2022 season today in Seattle when they take on the Seahawks in Week 18. On their final list of inactives, there are no surprises. Aaron Donald is once again out for the sixth straight week, Brian Allen remains sidelined, John Wolford is still dealing with a neck injury and Ben Skowronek will miss another game with a groin injury; he was previously ruled out for the year, as was Allen.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO