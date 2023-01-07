Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NBC Sports
49ers lock up NFC's No. 2 seed, will play Seahawks in wild-card game
The 49ers officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco (13-4) will host the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card game at 1:35 p.m. PT on Saturday. The Seahawks clinched the No. 7...
Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker, Seahawks rally past Rams for OT win. Seattle gets in playoffs
The Seahawks rally from down 13-6 in the second half to finish the regular season 9-8. Now they need Detroit to beat Green Bay.
Seattle QB Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Passing Record
Russell Wilson, who? On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawk fans were celebrating Geno Smith, who broke the last guy’s single-season passing record. Plus, in beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, Smith and the Seahawks put themselves in the NFL playoff mix. But it’s contingent on the Lions beating the Packers at Lambeau Field in Sunday primetime.
Updated NFL playoff picture, standings: Seahawks clinch final wild card; Packers, Lions, Patriots, Steelers eliminated; Eagles are No. 1 seed
Week 18 in the NFL has arrived. Here’s the latest update on the NFL playoff picture:. 1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3): Clinched AFC West division title, first-round bye, No. 1 seed. 2. Buffalo Bills (13-3): Clinched AFC East division title. 3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4): Clinched AFC North division title.
WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks OT win over Rams in Week 18
Catch all the thrilling highlights from the Seattle Seahawks overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 at Lumen Field. You can view all the best plays below.
Rams inactives: No surprises for LA, Tyler Lockett active for Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams will put a bow on their rough 2022 season today in Seattle when they take on the Seahawks in Week 18. On their final list of inactives, there are no surprises. Aaron Donald is once again out for the sixth straight week, Brian Allen remains sidelined, John Wolford is still dealing with a neck injury and Ben Skowronek will miss another game with a groin injury; he was previously ruled out for the year, as was Allen.
LIVE COVERAGE: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos wrap up a disappointing season on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers visit Empower Field. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m.
Comments / 0