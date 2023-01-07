ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
49ers lock up NFC's No. 2 seed, will play Seahawks in wild-card game

The 49ers officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco (13-4) will host the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card game at 1:35 p.m. PT on Saturday. The Seahawks clinched the No. 7...
Rams inactives: No surprises for LA, Tyler Lockett active for Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams will put a bow on their rough 2022 season today in Seattle when they take on the Seahawks in Week 18. On their final list of inactives, there are no surprises. Aaron Donald is once again out for the sixth straight week, Brian Allen remains sidelined, John Wolford is still dealing with a neck injury and Ben Skowronek will miss another game with a groin injury; he was previously ruled out for the year, as was Allen.
