Connecticut State

darientimes.com

Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work

The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

8 famous albums you might not know were produced, recorded in CT

You'd be hard pressed to find a music fan that wasn't quick to tell you that John Mayer got his start in Connecticut or that Meat Loaf lived in the state for a number of years. But it'd be much harder to find someone that knew that one of the most influential metal albums was produced in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: Is the high cost of housing in CT reversible?

Everyone agrees in general that housing is expensive in Connecticut. Another widespread agreement is that affordable housing, also called workforce housing, is insufficient to meet needs. Housing and food are the necessities of life. If we cannot successfully manage these two major needs, the state economy will be out of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

