Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work
The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
There is optimism about CT malls' prospects in 2023: 'The U.S. customer is resilient'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In recent years, the end of the holiday season at malls in Connecticut has often been an ominous occasion — a point at which many retailers have cut their losses and shuttered their stores. This year, the outlook...
8 famous albums you might not know were produced, recorded in CT
You'd be hard pressed to find a music fan that wasn't quick to tell you that John Mayer got his start in Connecticut or that Meat Loaf lived in the state for a number of years. But it'd be much harder to find someone that knew that one of the most influential metal albums was produced in Connecticut.
Opinion: Is the high cost of housing in CT reversible?
Everyone agrees in general that housing is expensive in Connecticut. Another widespread agreement is that affordable housing, also called workforce housing, is insufficient to meet needs. Housing and food are the necessities of life. If we cannot successfully manage these two major needs, the state economy will be out of...
UConn commit Youssouf Singare is a center from Mali with great work ethic. Sound familiar?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan. One from Bamako, Mali, some 4,500 miles from Storrs. The other from Bristol, some 45 miles from campus. If the Bamako-Bristol combo is unique, UConn fans should get used to it. There may be...
'Is it karma?': UConn women's basketball team dealing with unprecedented wave of injuries yet again
STORRS — The state of an unprecedented wave of injuries besetting the UConn women’s basketball team has moved well beyond inconvenience and Dorka Juhász, like anyone monitoring the situation, is wondering why this has come to be. “There's a lot of different phases we're going through, trying...
Defenses daring Andre Jackson to shoot. Can UConn men's basketball guard take advantage of opportunity?
STORRS — UConn junior guard Andre Jackson, ironically handcuffed by the open space afforded him, has sometimes played right into an opponents’ hands and game plan. Defenders back off when he gets the ball near the 3-point line, effectively daring him to shoot. He sees that. Players on...
