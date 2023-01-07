Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Check out the 5 highest rated pizzas in Dallas. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says That Delayed Paperwork Led To The Lakers Trading For Russell Westbrook Over Buddy Hield
A lot has gone wrong for the Los Angeles Lakers since they won the championship in 2020. They have had Anthony Davis deal with some significant injury issues which meant that, for the longest time, he was a shell of himself, until this season and their front office has seemingly made one wrong decision after another.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from LeBron James' legendary NBA Draft
The first five picks of the 2003 NBA Draft produced 4 NBA legends and one legendary bust.
"The Clippers STINK!" - Stephen A. Smith urges Ty Lue to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after a "brutal" loss against the Denver Nuggets
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Ty Lue, Los Angeles Clippers, after a brutal 91-122 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets
NBC Sports
NBA midseason awards: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic for MVP
We’ve reached the midpoint of a wild, unpredictable NBA season with many more questions — How good are the Bucks? The Nets? Can Golden State flip the switch? — than answers. The midpoint also means we know which players have put themselves in position for NBA postseason awards. All week long, we will make our picks for some of the NBA’s top awards at this point in the season. Today:
LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant NBA Finals Comparison
LeBron James and Kevin Durant faced many times in the NBA Finals. This is the comparison between two of the greatest players ever in the NBA Finals.
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Admits He Watches More EuroLeague Games Than NBA Games
This season, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has once again forced himself squarely into the MVP conversation. Averaging 34 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game for a Mavericks team that has won eight out of their last 10, Doncic is having another historical run. If Doncic were to win...
Luka Doncic Heaped Praise On Mavericks Rookie Jaden Hardy After Pelicans Win: "They Couldn't Stop Him"
Luka Doncic shared a special vote of confidence in Mavericks rookie Jaden Hardy after he had another 15-point performance in Pelicans win.
Lakers' LeBron James, Cavs' Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week
Lakers forward LeBron James and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Interestingly, both players only appeared in three of their teams’ four games, though they were both undefeated when they played. James won for the Western Conference, while Mitchell was the East’s winner.
When Dwyane Wade Took A Huge Shot At Dirk Nowitzki's Leadership Ability After Beating Him In The 2006 NBA Finals
Dwyane Wade bluntly called Dirk Nowitzki out in 2007 for his lack of leadership, saying that's the reason the Dallas Mavericks lost in the 2006 NBA Finals to the Miami Heat.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Will Make NBA History On Sunday Night
On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat. 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant will make NBA history in the game. He comes into the night just two points away from passing Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list.
chatsports.com
NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (26-13) @ Miami HEAT (21-19)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (21-19) return home to host the Brooklyn Nets (26-13) at the still-named FTX Arena on Sunday. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, but fellow starter Caleb Martin will sit out with a strain in his left quadriceps.
Luka Doncic's Shoes Are Taking Over Basketball
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic's first signature shoe has become a favorite among basketball players.
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Nikola Jokic Takes The Lead, Kevin Durant Enters The Chat
The 2022-23 MVP race is heating up. Nikola Jokic remains on the top, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant make up the top 3.
chatsports.com
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Saturday, January 7, 2023. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West.
Comments / 0