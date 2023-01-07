ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

NBA midseason awards: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic for MVP

We’ve reached the midpoint of a wild, unpredictable NBA season with many more questions — How good are the Bucks? The Nets? Can Golden State flip the switch? — than answers. The midpoint also means we know which players have put themselves in position for NBA postseason awards. All week long, we will make our picks for some of the NBA’s top awards at this point in the season. Today:
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Admits He Watches More EuroLeague Games Than NBA Games

This season, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has once again forced himself squarely into the MVP conversation. Averaging 34 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game for a Mavericks team that has won eight out of their last 10, Doncic is having another historical run. If Doncic were to win...
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Will Make NBA History On Sunday Night

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat. 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant will make NBA history in the game. He comes into the night just two points away from passing Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list.
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (26-13) @ Miami HEAT (21-19)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (21-19) return home to host the Brooklyn Nets (26-13) at the still-named FTX Arena on Sunday. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, but fellow starter Caleb Martin will sit out with a strain in his left quadriceps.
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23

Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Saturday, January 7, 2023. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West.
