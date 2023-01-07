The Cincinnati Bengals finish the regular season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. Due to the NFL’s decision on playoff seeding, the Bengals were awarded the AFC North title mid-week. But due to a quirk in the decision, the Bengals must win on Sunday or they will be subjected to a coin toss that could move the location of a potential wild card rematch to Baltimore instead of Cincinnati.

