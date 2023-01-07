Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents for 2023 season set
With the regular season now complete, the Steelers' road and home opponents are now officially set.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Here's how experts pick Ravens vs. Bengals in Week 18
The Cincinnati Bengals finish the regular season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. Due to the NFL’s decision on playoff seeding, the Bengals were awarded the AFC North title mid-week. But due to a quirk in the decision, the Bengals must win on Sunday or they will be subjected to a coin toss that could move the location of a potential wild card rematch to Baltimore instead of Cincinnati.
Bengals Feel New Playoff Scenarios Benefit Ravens, per Report
Cincinnati is reportedly not too thrilled with the NFL’s AFC playoff resolution passed earlier this week.
Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries
It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals wild card game
It’s an AFC North showdown in the wild card round on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) will welcome back the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) a week after hosting them in a 27-16 Week 18 win. Baltimore narrowly won the Week 5 matchup 19-17 in a game that featured Lamar Jackson,...
Final score predictions for Ravens' Week 18 matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens will end their 2022 regular season in Cincinnati, where they will face off against the Bengals. The two teams could meet again next week in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but first the final week of the season needs to unfold. Storylines for the contest...
First look: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The Baltimore Ravens (10-7) face the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) in an AFC Wild Card Game Sunday. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is at 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at Ravens vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Bengals were able...
Chiefs Playoff Picture: Previewing the NFL's wild-card round
The NFL playoffs are set, and the Kansas City Chiefs will get a much-needed week’s worth of rest. The Chiefs did their job in Week 18 by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The wild-card round will take place January 14-16, and the Chiefs will play the lowest remaining seed in the AFC on January 21 or 22.
Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars will host Los Angeles Chargers in Wild Card round
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an opponent for the Wild Card round in the 2022 NFL playoffs. The No. 4-seeded Jaguars will host the No. 5-seeded Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field. The date, time and TV channel for the game are still yet to be determined. The Chargers clinched...
Comments / 0