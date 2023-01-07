ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how experts pick Ravens vs. Bengals in Week 18

The Cincinnati Bengals finish the regular season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. Due to the NFL’s decision on playoff seeding, the Bengals were awarded the AFC North title mid-week. But due to a quirk in the decision, the Bengals must win on Sunday or they will be subjected to a coin toss that could move the location of a potential wild card rematch to Baltimore instead of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals wild card game

It’s an AFC North showdown in the wild card round on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) will welcome back the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) a week after hosting them in a 27-16 Week 18 win. Baltimore narrowly won the Week 5 matchup 19-17 in a game that featured Lamar Jackson,...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs Playoff Picture: Previewing the NFL's wild-card round

The NFL playoffs are set, and the Kansas City Chiefs will get a much-needed week’s worth of rest. The Chiefs did their job in Week 18 by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The wild-card round will take place January 14-16, and the Chiefs will play the lowest remaining seed in the AFC on January 21 or 22.
KANSAS CITY, MO

