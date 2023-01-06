Read full article on original website
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Denny's new CEO airs her priorities
After about six months as Denny’s CEO, industry veteran Kelli Valade aired a report card of sorts at the ICR investment conference on her charge’s progress toward goals that predated her arrival, including a menu-expanding kitchen revamp. But she also spoke of a stamp she’d like to leave...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Feds charge McDonald’s and its former CEO over his 2019 termination
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged both McDonald’s and former CEO Steve Easterbrook with disclosure violations related to Easterbrook’s 2019 firing for having affairs with employees, continuing a legal saga that has dogged the burger giant for more than three years. The agency charged Easterbrook...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Red Robin to invest in new grills as part of turnaround effort
Red Robin will start cooking its burgers on flat-top grills in a bid to improve its food and provide a better experience for customers, CEO G.J. Hart said Monday. The upgrade is part of a five-point turnaround plan that Hart detailed during a presentation at the ICR investor conference in Orlando, Fla.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Zaxby’s names KFC veteran as new chief supply chain officer
Athens, Ga.-based Zaxby’s announced the appointment of Carl Mount as chief supply chain officer Tuesday, effective Jan. 17. Mount comes to the 900-unit chicken chain most recently from Starbucks, where he served as senior vice president for supply chain operations. But he brings extensive experience in the chicken segment, having previously worked as head of supply chain for KFC Global.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Burger King taps a former Pepsico executive to head U.S. marketing
Patrick O’Toole will be given the task of turning Burger King’s marketing around. The former Pepsico executive on Tuesday was named chief marketing officer for the fast-food burger chain in the U.S. and Canada. He takes over the position on Feb. 6. He will be responsible for using...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Here’s why Krispy Kreme is selling doughnuts at McDonald’s
Fat Brands, a ‘publicly-traded private equity firm,’ focuses on strategic deals. The Bottom Line: The owner of Twin Peaks, Johnny Rockets and Fazoli’s has shifted its attention to more targeted acquisitions and could spin off or sell some assets. Automation is an attractive but risky business, so...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Potbelly to expand digital makeline initiative
Potbelly Corp. plans to rapidly expand the digital kitchen program it began testing last year, which has improved order accuracy and helped cut labor costs, the company said Monday. In a presentation at the annual ICR investor conference, Potbelly President and CEO Bob Wright outlined the fast-casual sandwich shop’s plans...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Texas Roadhouse names Gina Tobin president
Texas Roadhouse CEO Jerry Morgan has transferred his duties and title as president to Chief Learning and Culture Officer Gina Tobin, who will retain her prior responsibilities. The move will enable Morgan to spend more time in the field supporting the company’s three concepts, according to Roadhouse. In addition to...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Fat Brands, a ‘publicly-traded private equity firm,’ focuses on strategic deals
The doughnut chain is testing the sale of its products inside the burger giant’s Louisville, Ky., locations. The company’s goal is to see if it can sell in more locations than just retailers. Automation is an attractive but risky business, so plan accordingly. Technomic's Take: Artificial intelligence and...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Diversifying formats pays off for Shake Shack
Shake Shack plans to more than double the number of drive-thru locations this year, CEO Randy Garutti said at the annual ICR investor conference on Tuesday. The New York-based chain only has 11 drive-thru units open now—most of which opened in 2022—and the company is still studying what works. But drive-thru units are showing strong results, with AUVs of about $4 million plus and profit margins on par or better than company averages.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Del Taco to add AI voice bots in drive-thrus
Robots are coming to the Del Taco drive-thru. The 600-unit Mexican chain plans to use AI voice bots from Presto to take drive-thru orders. It’s been testing the technology since last year and said it has exceeded expectations. “With Del Taco’s desire to build a drive-thru that improves operational...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
First Watch sees no reason to follow the pack
With same-store sales running 29.3% above pre-pandemic levels, the First Watch daytime dining chain isn’t about to drop its contrarian approach to growth, executives informed investors attending Monday morning’s ICR investment conference. To date, they explained, that’s meant forgoing price increases, be it for dine-in service or third-party...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Olive Garden’s parent is in the market for another brand
Darden Restaurants, the owner of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and seven other brands, is interested in adding another concept to its portfolio. “We’ll continue to look,” CEO Rick Cardenas said during the ICR investor conference Tuesday. “It just takes a willing seller to sell for the price we’re willing to pay.”
