dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate
The bank is suffering from the ongoing crypto winter triggered by the collapse of FTX.
NASDAQ
Can Bitcoin Reach $30,000 in 2023?
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fortunes turned south in 2022 as the token's value fell 64% and both investors and traders began to question the cryptocurrency's future. Bitcoin failed to be a hedge against inflation while falling behind upgraded blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) when it comes to utility.
techaiapp.com
Silvergate Experiences $8B In Crypto Withdrawals
Over $8 billion in cryptocurrency-linked deposits has been withdrawn by customers of US bank Silvergate, which offers cryptocurrency services. During the final three months of 2022, around two-thirds of the bank’s clients withdrew their savings. To fund the expense and maintain its liquidity, the bank liquidated $5.2 billion in...
theblock.co
Bitcoin and ether down; Silvergate plunges 40%
Bitcoin was trading around $16,800, relatively unchanged over the past day. Altcoins were less steady, with Polygon’s MATIC and Ripple’s XRP both down. Silvergate and Coinbase were both lower, with the former shedding 42%. Crypto prices steadied while stocks tied to digital assets sank on ratings news and...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion
The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
cryptoglobe.com
Unlock the Power of the Ethereum Blockchain with MetaMask: A Beginner’s Guide
MetaMask is a free, open-source browser extension (and mobile app) that allows users to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. It was developed by ConsenSys, a blockchain software company, and was first released in 2016. Since its launch, MetaMask has become one of the most popular Ethereum wallets and is used...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s “Win” In XRP Lawsuit Against SEC Proves Pivotal — What To Expect From The Market This Year
Analysts mirror the development of the market in 2023 in line with the current status and future landmark activities. The SEC v Ripple case, stablecoin, DeFi regulations, and demystification of the FTX saga, among others, are pivotal in swinging the pendulum. Network upgrades on Ethereum, Solana and other blockchains rolled...
theblock.co
TON blockchain launches decentralized file-sharing solution
The TON Foundation has announced the launch of TON Storage — a decentralized file-sharing and data storage solution — on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. The move marks the “next piece of the puzzle” for the TON Foundation’s decentralized internet goals. The TON Foundation, a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Indian Lending Fintech KreditBee Finalizes Second Tranche of $200M Round
Bengaluru-headquartered Fintech lending platform KreditBee has reportedly extended its Series D funding round with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Advent International. The Advent funding has now topped up the first tranche of the Series D investment round, which also netted $100 million and included contributions from Japan’s...
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Above $17,000 For the First Time in a Month
The beginning of the week seems to be quite bullish for Bitcoin (BTC) and most digital currencies. The virtual currency has surpassed $17,000 for the first time in a month, changing the sentiment in the crypto industry from bearish to bullish, at least in the short term. Multiple other coins are also registering gains as the whole market turns green.
cryptoslate.com
How the GBTC premium trade ruined Barry Silbert, his DCG empire and took crypto lending platforms with them
Digital Currency Group was founded by Barry Silbert in 2015, who subsequently created the DCG empire by investing in hundreds of projects and companies. However, the most important company within DCG’s portfolio is Grayscale Investments, the largest holder of Bitcoin in the world, other than Satoshi Nakomoto. GBTC holds...
techaiapp.com
Blockchain ecosystem ThunderCore teams with Huobi and MyCointainer in node expansion
ThunderCore, a leading blockchain & web3 ecosystem announced today that they are making a new development push, partnering with new validators as the chain rolls out its new crypto staking model. The newest ThunderCore validators include the famous crypto-asset exchange Huobi and one of the earliest staking platforms in the space, MyCointainer. Users of both […]
bitcoinist.com
Wyre Payments Becomes Latest To Limit Withdrawals Due To Crypto Winter
Amidst the crypto winter casualties continuing, the California-based crypto payment channel Wyre disclosed limits on withdrawals for all users. The payment company joins others that previously restricted withdrawals or laid off their workforces to survive in a bear time. Per an official statement, the company has restricted users from withdrawing...
cryptoslate.com
Algorand Foundation insights on the future and fundamentals of cryptocurrencies – SlateCast #45
The cryptocurrency industry has experienced a significant downturn in recent months, leading to concerns about the future of the industry. However, John Woods, the CTO of the Algorand foundation, remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies. According to Woods, the recent collapse of centralized exchanges has damaged consumer confidence and...
