NASDAQ

Can Bitcoin Reach $30,000 in 2023?

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fortunes turned south in 2022 as the token's value fell 64% and both investors and traders began to question the cryptocurrency's future. Bitcoin failed to be a hedge against inflation while falling behind upgraded blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) when it comes to utility.
techaiapp.com

Silvergate Experiences $8B In Crypto Withdrawals

Over $8 billion in cryptocurrency-linked deposits has been withdrawn by customers of US bank Silvergate, which offers cryptocurrency services. During the final three months of 2022, around two-thirds of the bank’s clients withdrew their savings. To fund the expense and maintain its liquidity, the bank liquidated $5.2 billion in...
theblock.co

Bitcoin and ether down; Silvergate plunges 40%

Bitcoin was trading around $16,800, relatively unchanged over the past day. Altcoins were less steady, with Polygon’s MATIC and Ripple’s XRP both down. Silvergate and Coinbase were both lower, with the former shedding 42%. Crypto prices steadied while stocks tied to digital assets sank on ratings news and...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion

The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
Fortune

The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus

David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
cryptoglobe.com

Unlock the Power of the Ethereum Blockchain with MetaMask: A Beginner’s Guide

MetaMask is a free, open-source browser extension (and mobile app) that allows users to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. It was developed by ConsenSys, a blockchain software company, and was first released in 2016. Since its launch, MetaMask has become one of the most popular Ethereum wallets and is used...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
theblock.co

TON blockchain launches decentralized file-sharing solution

The TON Foundation has announced the launch of TON Storage — a decentralized file-sharing and data storage solution — on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. The move marks the “next piece of the puzzle” for the TON Foundation’s decentralized internet goals. The TON Foundation, a...
crowdfundinsider.com

Indian Lending Fintech KreditBee Finalizes Second Tranche of $200M Round

Bengaluru-headquartered Fintech lending platform KreditBee has reportedly extended its Series D funding round with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Advent International. The Advent funding has now topped up the first tranche of the Series D investment round, which also netted $100 million and included contributions from Japan’s...
usethebitcoin.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Above $17,000 For the First Time in a Month

The beginning of the week seems to be quite bullish for Bitcoin (BTC) and most digital currencies. The virtual currency has surpassed $17,000 for the first time in a month, changing the sentiment in the crypto industry from bearish to bullish, at least in the short term. Multiple other coins are also registering gains as the whole market turns green.
techaiapp.com

Blockchain ecosystem ThunderCore teams with Huobi and MyCointainer in node expansion

ThunderCore, a leading blockchain & web3 ecosystem announced today that they are making a new development push, partnering with new validators as the chain rolls out its new crypto staking model. The newest ThunderCore validators include the famous crypto-asset exchange Huobi and one of the earliest staking platforms in the space, MyCointainer. Users of both […]
bitcoinist.com

Wyre Payments Becomes Latest To Limit Withdrawals Due To Crypto Winter

Amidst the crypto winter casualties continuing, the California-based crypto payment channel Wyre disclosed limits on withdrawals for all users. The payment company joins others that previously restricted withdrawals or laid off their workforces to survive in a bear time. Per an official statement, the company has restricted users from withdrawing...
cryptoslate.com

Algorand Foundation insights on the future and fundamentals of cryptocurrencies – SlateCast #45

The cryptocurrency industry has experienced a significant downturn in recent months, leading to concerns about the future of the industry. However, John Woods, the CTO of the Algorand foundation, remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies. According to Woods, the recent collapse of centralized exchanges has damaged consumer confidence and...

