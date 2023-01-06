Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
My Hero Academia Plans Exhibition for Paranormal Liberation War Arc
The battle between heroes and villains comes to a head in the Paranormal Liberation War arc of My Hero Academia, the anime adaptation of which is getting a new exhibition in Japan. The appropriately-titled My Hero Academia Anime -All-Out War Arc- Exhibition is coming to Osaka’s Namba SkyO Convention Hall from April 26 to May 10, bringing with it photo spaces, video and more to offer fans an up close and personal experience with the series.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Details Upcoming Sanctuary Arc
The third season for Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (or Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi) will be called Chaos in Urbanrama (or Urban Rama-hen in Japanese) and will debut on January 18. We just got word that the Sanctuary Arc part of the story will begin in April. We also got a little information on what we can expect in this arc and received the above image.
otakuusamagazine.com
Special Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Event Planned for August
Are you still reeling from the end of the first season of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury? If you’re all caught up, unfortunately you’ll have to wait until April for the series to continue with season 2, but there’s more planned beyond that to celebrate the series.
otakuusamagazine.com
Anime Expo Gets Rid of Premier Fan Badges
General registration for Anime Expo 2023 gets started on January 24. But things will be a little different at this year’s anime con: Premier Fan badges are now a thing of the past. Previously, a Premier Fan badge could get you a lot of extra things: four days at...
otakuusamagazine.com
Hirogaru Sky! PreCure – 3 Things We Know So Far
Next month, Hirogaru Sky! PreCure soars into action! With a new trailer and key visual available at last, we’re learning all sorts of things about the upcoming magical girl anime. But what do we know so far?. While we navigate the end of this season’s Delicious Party, we’re taking...
Movie review: 'Plane' is just plain awesome
Gerard Butler and Mike Colter star in the first action movie of the year, which delivers a primal survival adventure.
otakuusamagazine.com
Anime TTRPG Titles to Expand Your Gaming Horizons
If you’re in the tabletop game space, there are good odds you’re currently on the lookout for a new system to try. Maybe that’s because you just like finding new games; maybe it’s for other, more newsworthy reasons. Whatever they may be, we’re here to help with a selection of anime TTRPG systems to give a go!
otakuusamagazine.com
Argonavis Boy Band Project Teases New Anime Film
It’s time for another taste of what’s up next for Bushiroad’s from Argonavis boy band project. Argonavis, Gyroaxia and more will be in the spotlight for Gekijo-ban Argonavis Axia (Argonavis the Movie: Axia), which is scheduled to open in Japan on March 24. In the meantime, you can check out a teaser for Syana’s “Ragnarök” insert song in the video below.
otakuusamagazine.com
Suzume is Now Japan’s 10th Highest-Grossing Anime Film of All Time
Move over, The Wind Rises, because the latest film from Makoto Shinkai just slid into 10th place in the list of highest-grossing anime films in Japan. Hayao Miyazaki’s 2013 feature previously held the spot, but Suzume took it over after exceeding 12 billion yen at the Japanese box office.
Comments / 0